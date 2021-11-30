The Pentagon announces the completion of the Global Behavior Review

The Department of Defense announced Monday the completion of the Global Attitude Review, which offers few changes in effect and includes a series of previously announced troop movements.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Mara Carlin, who is acting deputy secretary of defense for policy, outlined the main points of the review, which will not be made public, she said, citing the classification for security reasons and protect the confidentiality of the country ‘s consultations with allies and partner countries.



The review will be internalized by the Department of Defense, as it will be used to guide the National Defense Strategy, she said.

The priority region will be the Indo-Pacific, in line with the Secretary of Defense’s focus on China as a threat to the country, Carlin said. The review calls for infrastructure changes in Australia and the Pacific Islands, including Guam, examples of changing the country’s attitude. These improvements may include ammunition storage, airport upgrades, fuel storage, and logistics facilities over several years, although Karlin did not provide a more specific timeline.

“In the Indo-Pacific, the review directs additional co-operation with allies and partners to advance initiatives that contribute to regional stability and prevent possible Chinese military aggression and threats from North Korea. These initiatives include seeking greater regional access to military partnership activities; improving infrastructure in Australia and the Pacific Islands; and planning the deployment of rotating aircraft to Australia, as announced in September, “the Pentagon said in a press release.” The Republic of Korea, announced earlier this year. “

Karlin did not have a cost estimate for changes to the infrastructure, or other components of the review, saying it would be determined as the department went through the budget reviews.

Other key regional points include a continued presence in Germany, with President Joe Biden changing the boundaries of previous administrations to the number of active forces in the country. The United States will also maintain seven military facilities in Germany and Belgium, which were previously listed for return to host countries, Carlin said.

The stay review also includes plans for the Middle East and Central and South American regions, though Karlin gave few details at her conference.



The Pentagon did not provide details on how the new review would affect the Navy’s surface assets. Chief of Naval Operations Adm Mike Gilday in Aprill said the Global Attitude Review could lead to changes in the way Navy aircraft carriers and other vessels are deployed.



During the Secretary of Defense’s confirmation hearing, two things came to my notice about the NDS: one is that he wanted to make his assessment to see if all elements of the NDS were still applicable, with other words, a. should anything change in the NDS? And the second thing, and I think it gets to your point, are we giving the right resources to the daily stay of the globe in the right way? Are we implementing the NDS as it should have been? Gilday said at the time.



I think the global conduct review will help us better understand where we stand now to answer secretaries’ questions about the implementation of the NDS and whether any changes are required, and I think this should encourage our use of non- only of carrier aircraft but all joint force. Carriers are certainly an important element of this and one of the highest priorities for combat commanders, Gilday added.



Meanwhile, the Navy and the Pentagon are conducting separate studies on the future architecture of the fleet, USNI News reported earlier. Cost Estimation and Pentagon Program Evaluation (CAPE) is evaluating the fleet model for fiscal year 2023 budget to be released early next year, while the Navy is analyzing the fleet architecture needed to counter future threats that exceed the budget of FY 2024.

Gilday has said that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is aiming to issue an updated National Defense Strategy in 2022.

The Global Attitude Review will be part of a larger enigma. The Secretary of Defense aims for 2022 to issue an updated National Defense Strategy that should give us additional guidance on how the globe will be placed, how it will see us in the competition stage and then prepared for possible crisis. against China, the chief of naval operations said in September.

Gilday also said he expects the updated National Defense Strategy to change the position of the global force for both regions and areas.

