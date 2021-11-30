Barbados said goodbye to the queen and celebrated the birth of a republic





The official celebrations marking the island’s historic transition from kingdom to republic took place in National Heroes Square in the heart of Bridgetown capital.

The heir to the British throne had come from London for the occasion and had seen the Royal Standard flag lowered from the flagpole and replaced by the new presidential standard.

Moments later, the former Queen’s own representative, Governor General Sandra Mason, a 73-year-old respected former jurist, was sworn in as President by the Chief Justice. It has been exactly 55 years since Barbados declared independence from Britain.

After receiving a 21-gun salute to mark the historic change, Mason awarded the country’s highest honor, the Order of Freedom, to the Prince of Wales – an action designed to underline the ongoing close relationship between Barbados and the United Kingdom .

Prince Charles said he was “deeply touched” that he had been asked to attend the memorial before admitting to “the horrific cruelty of slavery”. He told the crowds: “The creation of this Republic offers a new beginning, but it also marks a point in a continuum – a historic moment in the long journey you have not only traveled but built.” “From the darkest days of our past and the terrible cruelty of slavery, which forever tarnishes our history, the people of this island passed their way with extraordinary courage. Emancipation, self-government and independence were your ways. Freedom, justice “and self-determination have been your guides,” he said. “Your long journey has brought you to this moment, not as your destination, but as a favorable point from which you can observe a new horizon.” Barbados’s decision marks the first time in nearly three decades that a kingdom has chosen to remove the British monarch from the head of state. The last nation to do so was the island of Mauritius in 1992. Like that country, Barbados aims to remain part of the Commonwealth – an organization of 54 members of mostly former British territories created to foster international cooperation and trade. Charles, who had arrived late Sunday as Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s guest of honor at the ceremonial change, also spoke of his long relationship with the nation, having visited it for the first time five decades ago. He was interrupted by applause after saying he would always consider himself a friend of Barbados. “Tonight you are writing the next chapter of your nation’s history, adding to the treasure trove of past achievements, the collective entrepreneurship and personal courage that are already filling its pages,” he said as he concluded his speech. “Yours is a story in which every barbados, young and old, can feel the greatest pride – inspired by what has come before them and confident in what awaits them.” The prince’s remarks were more far-reaching that he had gone to the UK on the subject of slavery, but had not formally apologized. Some in Bridgetown have questioned why the Queen’s son had come at all, stressing that the island’s historic relationship with the crown had its roots in slavery. “No member of the royal family should attend our great day of freedom,” activist David Denny told CNN. “The royal family benefited financially from slavery and many of our African brothers and sisters died in the battle for change,” added Denny, secretary general of the Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration. An expedition to King James I of England claimed Barbados when his ships first arrived on its shores in 1625. A settlement was established two years later. “It was the first laboratory for English colonialism in the tropics,” Richard Drayton, professor of imperial and global history at Kings College London, told CNN. “Barbados also provided an important source of private wealth in 17th- and 18th-century England,” he added, noting that many English families made considerable wealth from sugar and slavery. Citing that story, Denny described Prince Charles’s participation as “an insult to our people” and called for financial reparations from the royal family, as well as from the British government and other institutions that benefited from the transportation of people from Africa and the enslavement of them on plantations across the Caribbean. Scott Furssedonn-Wood, the British High Commissioner in Barbados, told CNN: “Clearly people in Africa, in this region, in all parts of the world still feel that deep sense of injustice and it is very fair that we acknowledge this. “We are determined that such a thing can never happen again.” Denny said George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last year “created a worldwide awareness” and sparked solidarity protests on the island. A result of demonstrations: an empty pedestal now stands in Bridgetown Main Square where a bronze statue of British Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson – a protector of the island the slave trade – once existed. Far from the ceremony site on Swan Street, a popular shopping area among locals in downtown Bridgetown, many Barbados also welcomed the change. Roger Goodridge, a 59-year-old toy retailer, described the move in a republic as “a long time” and said he was not surprised by Charles’ visit. Time has passed for “Little England”. “Now we are alone and towards our greatest success – breaking the waters and moving on to another phase of our lives.” Victoria Norville, a 16-year-old student enjoying a public holiday with some girlfriends, told CNN: “I feel very good for Barbados to become a republic because we can be free and independent.” Others voiced support, but wondered if the transition had been “a little too fast”. The government set up its 10-member task force to help manage the transition from a monarchical system to a republic in May this year. “It’s very hurried. Not everyone has thought about it yet and there are so many people who don’t even know what a republic is,” said Andre Moore, 36. “I think it takes at least a whole year to deal with this or at least two years. I think two years to really think about it, to calm the mind about what they have prepared for all this Republican thing.

