PC party president defends Manitoba leadership vote in court

The president of Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives defended the vote that led to Prime Minister Heather Stefanson becoming party leader during a court challenge from her rival.

Shelly Glover, who lost last month to Stefanson by a small

difference, has claimed that there were irregularities in the counting of ballots and requests that a judge of the Queen’s Court order a new vote.

Glover, in an affidavit filed in court, has said her campaign

received a ballot paper early in the morning on election day with numbers that did not match the final result.

Progressive Conservative Party President Tom Wiebe told the court Monday that the bill was not intended to be the final number of votes and campaign leaders were aware.

Wiebe, while questioning his sworn statement, defended the election count and said “that ballot was… strictly to show them who had voted”.

Wiebe, who also acted as the election return officer,

said the votes were counted at 18 tables – and only one table without a recount as observers and counters disagreed on a result.

After two more counts, Wiebe said everyone agreed on the number of votes at that table.

“It was considered correct because everyone at the table accompanied him,” Wiebe told the court.

Glover, her controller and two other supporters have filed statements to support her claim. These statements will face cross-examination on Tuesday.

Glover’s case is scheduled to be discussed before a judge on December 10.

Glover, a former lawmaker and police officer, came out with 49 percent of the vote in the Oct. 30 vote. When the results were announced, ballots totaled 16,546, with Stefanson winning 51 percent.

One of the people acting as a ballot controller for the Glover team, in an affidavit, says he saw unsafe ballot boxes being moved from the ballot box.

Keith Findlay, a partner in an authorized professional accountant

the firm that helped conduct the vote disputed that claim.

Findlay told the court that he was called back to the hotel where the voting was taking place due to a security issue. Findlay said he was told that a police officer had attempted to enter the room where the counting was taking place to take control of her and provide security.

However, Findlay said he did not see any police officers when he arrived.

In an often harsh interrogation of his statement, Findlay told the court that after the ballots were counted, they were returned in 16 boxes and sent to his vehicle, where they were guarded by a security firm.

He later took the ballot boxes to a safe room in

the offices of the accounting firm, the court heard.