Ontario is considering a 3rd dose vaccine strategy following the omicron variant, says lead doctor

Ontario is reviewing measures to protect residents in the wake of a disturbing variant of the newly discovered COVID-19 in the province, said chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore.

Included in this review is the potential acceleration of the province’s third-dose vaccine strategy, Moore said at a news conference Monday.

“We will consider the options and offer them to the government in the coming days and anticipate an announcement by the end of this week of an expanded strategy to better protect the Ontarians,” he said.

On Sunday, the province confirmed two cases of the new variant called omicron in Ottawa, both of which were reported in people who had recently traveled to the province from Nigeria. Two more cases of the variant were confirmed in Ottawa on Monday, while two other possible cases are under investigation in the Hamilton area.

Moore said that while the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine against the omicron variant is not yet known, the vaccine “is very effective against the delta variant”.

WATCH: Ontario chief medical officer says the province is reviewing its vaccination strategy:

Moore also noted “a slight increase in the number of cases” in intensive care units in Ontario, saying the province remains focused on that in the current threat, which is the delta.

“We know the vaccine is very effective. We know that two doses prevent hospital admission with a very protective degree and the third dose will only continue to protect Ontarians,” Moore said.

“So this is absolutely a strategy that we will review and present to the government this week. You can anticipate the possible acceleration of our third dose strategy.”

In a statement issued Monday, Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner called on the province to immediately extend reinforcing acceptance to all Ontarians aged 40 and over.

“[Doug] “Ford must take all necessary public health measures to protect Ontarians,” he said.

Those currently eligible for a booster dose in Ontario are people aged 70 and over, health care workers or primary caregivers in collection facilities, people who have received two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of Janssen, and First Nations adults , Inuit and Metis. and their non-indigenous family members.

The province can manage any possible outbreak, says the MoH

Meanwhile, Moore said the province has the infrastructure in place to manage any possible outbreaks associated with the new variant.

He said the two people who tested positive remained isolated and the situation is being closely monitored by both the Canadian Public Health Agency and the Ottawa Public Health.

“We are investigating other cases, so I would not be surprised if we find more in Ontario because we have a very strong surveillance system,” Moore said.

The new variant was first discovered in South Africa and has been linked to an increase in cases there. Cases involving the omicron variant have already been confirmed on multiple continents, with Germany, Italy, Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong all cases reported recently. days.

Moore said public health units are also contacting 375 people who have returned from countries the federal government considers high risk for the variant and are offering them testing.

“As you can see, this is a rapidly changing environment. There are still many questions about this new species that we need to answer,” Moore said.

“We need to understand if this is a virulent infection, if it makes people seriously ill or leads them to hospitalization. We really do not have that information yet.”

Moore said Ontario is pushing for expanded testing for people returning from abroad.

“We really need extended testing of returning passengers,” he said.

The federal government on Friday banned visitors from seven South African countries in a bid to prevent the variant from crossing into Canada, but Nigeria was not among them.

The province has urged Ottawa to implement COVID-19 testing at the point of arrival for anyone entering Canada, regardless of where they came from, instead of simply asking them to be tested before leaving for Canada.

788 new cases were reported on Monday

Ontario, meanwhile, reported another 788 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down from the day before, when the province reported the highest number of cases in nearly six months.

Of these cases, 439 were found in people who were not fully vaccinated against the virus, while 34 were in people whose vaccination status was unknown, according to Health Minister Christine Elliott.

Two other people with the virus have died and an additional death that occurred more than a month ago was added to Monday’s total after a data cleanup, the province says.

Furthermore, the government is reporting that 145 people with COVID-19 have been hospitalized, with 148 people in an intensive care unit (ICU) although it is important to note that not all provincial hospitals report numbers on weekends. The number of hospitalizations also counts only people who are currently positive, while the ICU number includes people who are no longer positive.

The seven-day average, which helps soften peaks and valleys in the data, rose slightly over the weekend and now stands at 784, the highest point since June 6th.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from Daily provincial update of the Ministry of Health:

Completed tests: 26,016.

Test positivity rate across the province: 3.5 percent.

Active cases: 6816.

Patients in the ICU with COVID-related diseases: 148, with 89 needing a ventilator to breathe.

Dead: Three, bringing the official number to 9,997.

vaccination: To date, 22,950,908 doses of vaccine have been administered. There are now more than 89.7 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and over who have taken at least one dose, while 86.3 per cent have taken two.