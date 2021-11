The Omicron Covid variant poses a very high global risk, says WHO | Coronavirus

The threat posed by the highly mutated variant Omicron shows what a dangerous and unsafe situation the world is in, said the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), as he warned that the pandemic will not end until every country has access to vaccines . .

In his first substantive comments since the release of the new variant last week, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he illustrates how hard-earned profits can disappear in an instant.

Addressing a special session of the World Health Assembly, he said the Omicron show served as a reminder that Covid-19 is not done with us.

Earlier Monday, the WHO said the Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally, posing a very high global risk of infection growth that could have serious consequences in some areas.

The UN agency urged its 194 member states to speed up the vaccination of high-priority groups and, in anticipation of the growing number of cases, ensure that mitigation plans are in place to maintain essential health services.

Tedros said the pandemic would not end until what he called the vaccine crisis was over, noting that low-income countries had received only 0.6% of the world’s Covid vaccines. The G20 countries had gotten 80%, he said, adding that no country can just vaccinate its way out of the pandemic.

Instead of meeting as a result of the pandemic, we are meeting as a new wave of cases and deaths crashes in Europe, with untold and countless deaths worldwide, he said. And although other regions are seeing declining or steady trends, if we have learned one thing, it is that no region, no country, no community and no individual is safe until we are all safe. The appearance of the highly mutated variant of Omicron underscores how dangerous and insecure our situation is.