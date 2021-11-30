International
The Omicron Covid variant poses a very high global risk, says WHO | Coronavirus
The threat posed by the highly mutated variant Omicron shows what a dangerous and unsafe situation the world is in, said the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), as he warned that the pandemic will not end until every country has access to vaccines . .
In his first substantive comments since the release of the new variant last week, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he illustrates how hard-earned profits can disappear in an instant.
Addressing a special session of the World Health Assembly, he said the Omicron show served as a reminder that Covid-19 is not done with us.
Earlier Monday, the WHO said the Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally, posing a very high global risk of infection growth that could have serious consequences in some areas.
The UN agency urged its 194 member states to speed up the vaccination of high-priority groups and, in anticipation of the growing number of cases, ensure that mitigation plans are in place to maintain essential health services.
Tedros said the pandemic would not end until what he called the vaccine crisis was over, noting that low-income countries had received only 0.6% of the world’s Covid vaccines. The G20 countries had gotten 80%, he said, adding that no country can just vaccinate its way out of the pandemic.
Instead of meeting as a result of the pandemic, we are meeting as a new wave of cases and deaths crashes in Europe, with untold and countless deaths worldwide, he said. And although other regions are seeing declining or steady trends, if we have learned one thing, it is that no region, no country, no community and no individual is safe until we are all safe. The appearance of the highly mutated variant of Omicron underscores how dangerous and insecure our situation is.
The WHO said earlier: Omicron has an unprecedented number of mutations, some of which are worrying about their potential impact on the pandemic trajectory. The overall global risk associated with the new variant is assessed as very high.
To date, no Omicron-related deaths have been reported, although the WHO said further research was needed to assess Omicrons’ potential to escape protection against immunity induced by previous vaccines and infections.
Increasing cases, despite the change in severity, can present overwhelming demands on health care systems and can lead to increased morbidity and mortality. The impact on vulnerable populations will be substantial, especially in countries with low vaccination coverage, he said.
The variant was first reported to the WHO on November 24 from South Africa, where infections have increased significantly. It has since spread around the world, with new cases found in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia, although more countries imposed travel restrictions in an attempt to close.
Japan said Monday it would close its borders to foreigners, joining Israel in taking tougher measures.
The presence of multiple spike protein mutations in the receptor-binding domain suggests that Omicron may have a high probability of escaping antibody-mediated protection, the WHO said. However, the potential of escape immunity from cell-mediated immunity is more difficult to predict. Overall, there is considerable uncertainty in the magnitude of Omicron’s immune escape potential.
