International
COVID-19 | The Omicron variant poses a very high global risk, says the WHO
The highly mutated Omicron coronavirus variant is likely to spread internationally and pose a very high risk of infection infection that could have serious consequences in some countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.
Look | All about the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus
No Omicron-related deaths had been reported yet, although further research was needed to assess its potential to escape protection against immunity triggered by previous vaccines and infections, he added.
Pending an increase in the number of cases as the variant, first reported last week in South Africa, spreads, the UN agency urged its 194 member states to speed up vaccination of high-priority and high-risk groups. ensure that plans are in place to maintain health services.
Explained | What is the new variant of the coronavirus in South Africa?
Omicron has an unprecedented number of mutations, some of which are worrying about their potential impact on the pandemic trajectory, he said.
The overall global risk associated with the new variant … is estimated to be very high.
Explained | Understanding the Omicron variant of the coronavirus
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, sounded the alarm at the start of an assembly of health ministers expected to begin negotiations on an international agreement to prevent future pandemics.
The appearance of the very mutated version of Omicron underscores how dangerous and insecure our situation is, said Mr. Tedros.
Omicron demonstrates why the world needs a new pandemic deal: our current system discourages countries from alerting others to threats that will inevitably land on their shores.
The agreement, expected by May 2024, will cover issues such as the exchange of data and genome sequences of emerging viruses, and any possible vaccines stemming from the research. Omicron was first reported on November 24 from South Africa, where infections have increased significantly.
It has since spread to more than a dozen countries, many of which have imposed travel restrictions in an attempt to shut themselves down. Japan on Monday joined Israel in saying it would close its borders to foreigners.
The WHO reiterated that, pending further advice, countries should use a risk-based approach to adjusting international travel arrangements in a timely manner, while acknowledging that an increase in coronavirus cases could lead to higher rates. of morbidity and mortality.
The impact on vulnerable populations will be substantial, especially in countries with low vaccination coverage, the agency said.
Meanwhile, cases and infections with COVID-19 are expected in vaccinated persons, although in a small and predictable proportion.
Overall, there was considerable uncertainty in the magnitude of Omicron’s rescue immunity potential and more data is expected in the coming weeks.
China, meanwhile, said Monday that it agreed in principle with proposals to strengthen compliance and information exchange under changes to the 2005 WHO International Health Regulations.
China agrees in principle with the idea of further strengthening compliance, funding, sharing and information management in the IHR amendment process, said Shen Hongbing, deputy director of China’s National Administration for Disease Prevention and Control, at a WHO ministerial assembly. -së.
China reiterates that the IHR remains and will remain the most critical legal document in global health governance for the present and the near future.
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/covid-19-omicron-variant-poses-very-high-global-risk-who/article37761911.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]