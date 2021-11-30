COVID-19 | The Omicron variant poses a very high global risk, says the WHO

The highly mutated Omicron coronavirus variant is likely to spread internationally and pose a very high risk of infection infection that could have serious consequences in some countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

No Omicron-related deaths had been reported yet, although further research was needed to assess its potential to escape protection against immunity triggered by previous vaccines and infections, he added.

Pending an increase in the number of cases as the variant, first reported last week in South Africa, spreads, the UN agency urged its 194 member states to speed up vaccination of high-priority and high-risk groups. ensure that plans are in place to maintain health services.

Omicron has an unprecedented number of mutations, some of which are worrying about their potential impact on the pandemic trajectory, he said.

The overall global risk associated with the new variant … is estimated to be very high.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, sounded the alarm at the start of an assembly of health ministers expected to begin negotiations on an international agreement to prevent future pandemics.

The appearance of the very mutated version of Omicron underscores how dangerous and insecure our situation is, said Mr. Tedros.

Omicron demonstrates why the world needs a new pandemic deal: our current system discourages countries from alerting others to threats that will inevitably land on their shores.

The agreement, expected by May 2024, will cover issues such as the exchange of data and genome sequences of emerging viruses, and any possible vaccines stemming from the research. Omicron was first reported on November 24 from South Africa, where infections have increased significantly.

It has since spread to more than a dozen countries, many of which have imposed travel restrictions in an attempt to shut themselves down. Japan on Monday joined Israel in saying it would close its borders to foreigners.

The WHO reiterated that, pending further advice, countries should use a risk-based approach to adjusting international travel arrangements in a timely manner, while acknowledging that an increase in coronavirus cases could lead to higher rates. of morbidity and mortality.

The impact on vulnerable populations will be substantial, especially in countries with low vaccination coverage, the agency said.

Meanwhile, cases and infections with COVID-19 are expected in vaccinated persons, although in a small and predictable proportion.

Overall, there was considerable uncertainty in the magnitude of Omicron’s rescue immunity potential and more data is expected in the coming weeks.

China, meanwhile, said Monday that it agreed in principle with proposals to strengthen compliance and information exchange under changes to the 2005 WHO International Health Regulations.

China agrees in principle with the idea of ​​further strengthening compliance, funding, sharing and information management in the IHR amendment process, said Shen Hongbing, deputy director of China’s National Administration for Disease Prevention and Control, at a WHO ministerial assembly. -së.

China reiterates that the IHR remains and will remain the most critical legal document in global health governance for the present and the near future.