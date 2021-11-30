Canadian field hockey team stranded in South Africa trying to find their way home





The Ajuniorfield hockey team from Canada was stranded in South Africa seeking to return home by the end of the week after the newly discovered variant of the coronavirus called omicron prompted restrictions on global travel and canceled flights to the region. Subsequently, the potentially most transmissible new virus was first identified in South Africa.On Friday, the Canadian government announced that all foreign nationals who have traveled through South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatinior Mozambique on 14 the last few days will be banned from entering Canada. Citizens and Canadians are still allowed to return home under the new rules, but travel has become much more difficult with many commercial carriers interrupting flights and imposing new testing and quarantine measures. The team, which includes 14 women from BC, had flown to South Africa to train and compete at the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Junior World Cup venue in Potchefstroom from December 5 to 16. On Friday the tour was postponed due to the omicron variant. Teams from the UK and Europe would not have been able to attend due to travel restrictions. Sue Goddard’s two daughters, Nora, 20, and Arden, 18, from Metro Vancouver are part of the stranded team in South Africa. All team players are under 21 years old. “At that time, borders and flights to South Africa began to close and they quickly discovered they had no way to get home,” Goddard said Monday. Great disappointment Nancy Mollenhauer, the team manager, said it was extremely disappointing for the team, especially after winning the gold medal at the American Pan Junior Games in Chile earlier this year, that they would not be able to play. “It’s a big deal. For a young athlete, at this point, it’s the pinnacle of their career,” Mollenhauer said. Goddard said the team focus soon shifted to how they were returning home. “Initially all the girls were devastated and focused only on the fact that they had all been trained and worked literally on this for years and that was not happening,” she said. “Then there was a lot of anxiety from everyone about how they would get home.” The team had won the gold medal at the Pan American Junior Games in Chile earlier this year. (@ fhc_wolfpups / Instagram) Goddard said officials from South Africa and Canada have supported the team and worked hard to bring them home. “The university where they are staying has taken tremendous care of them,” she said. “We were never worried about their physical safety, only anxious to get them back on planes and back to Canada.” Field Hockey CEO Susan Ahrens says this could soon be an opportunity. She says the team has secured a return route on December 8th, but is looking to return even earlier on December 3rd. For now, Mollenhauers says the team is taking things day by day. “We are here. We are safe. We are taking good care and we know we are in good hands here in South Africa and also at home,” she said.

