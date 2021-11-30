The coronavirus is flying through the Greek alphabet. On Friday, the World Health Organization appointed Omicron a variant of stock market concerns and triggering a new round of international travel bans. Today, President Joe Biden echoed the WHO language, calling Omicron a cause for concern, but warned Americans not to panic.

Little is known about the variant so far, says my colleague Katherine J. Wu. We met with Katie to discuss what we did I DO know about the variant (which is pronounced OH-my-cron or AH-my-cron, if you are asking) and what to see in the coming weeks.

The following conversation has been edited and summarized for clarity.

1. What do we know and do not know about this variant now?

We have the genetic sequence and we know there are more than 30 mutations in the gene that encodes the spike protein. But we do not know if the mutations are significant. And we just do not have much data to remove. We have all of these hypotheses based on sequence, but these are not yet real world data.

Scientists are still looking at three things: whether this variant spreads faster than others, whether it avoids its immune responses, and whether it causes more serious disease than other variants. Know more from mid to late December.

2. Do current Omicron vaccines work?

We have not confirmed this yet. But even if this variant can avoid some of the antibodies produced by vaccinated people, it is extremely impossible for this other variant to completely escape the vaccinated immune response. We will not completely fall into zero defense.

3. Should fully vaccinated Americans take extra precautions?

A good move now is to get a booster and make sure we really pay attention to all the other measures we know are important: camouflage, distancing, attention to ventilation, and testing when you feel sick or think you are exposed.

4. What about the unvaccinated?

This virus has consistently shown that it will not play well with people who are unvaccinated. It is also worth noting that leaving a large portion of the population unvaccinated whether at the community, country or global level, is actually the way we get more variants like this.

Vaccination does not only protect you from disease. It’s hungry for the opportunity to transform into something that can hurt us more.

5. Can Omicron trigger another Delta-style surge in the United States, just in time for the holidays?

It’s really too early to speculate. We just do not know enough about this variant. One thing to keep in mind is that what a virus does depends at least as much on us as the virus itself. We could completely prevent the nightmare situation. Is an increase possible? Yes. Is it also preventable? Absolutely.

Of course I’m thinking about how I can make my vacation plans as safe as possible. This does not mean that I cancel everything. But I’m thinking about things like, Where to go need to travel? Will I have enough tests available? I am just going through my checklist very carefully.

6. What does this mean for the global fight against the virus?

This proves how important vaccine parity is. Something that affects a person in a global, interconnected community will eventually affect everyone when the threat is infectious. We must strive to level the playing field to ensure that people around the world have equal access to resources to defend themselves against this virus.

7. How much should we panic now?

Aspak. It is never time to panic. It is counterproductive. Reacting wisely and reacting reasonably and using the tools we have is always the best move.

Do not be afraid. Just pay attention. Try to keep your mind flexible about where the pandemic is going, because it can still go in any other direction.

