Mixed Responses to New Winnipeg Police Pilot Project on Mental Health Crises

A new police pilot project will ensure that people calling the Winnipeg 911 emergency line in the midst of a mental health crisis will be seen by a specialist support worker, but some community organizations say police should not be involved fare.

The “Alternative Response to Citizens in Crisis” project will unite a plainclothes police officer with a mental health clinician, Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth announced on Monday. Teams will be dispatched after uniformed police check the situation to determine if it is safe.

Four full-time officers coming from vulnerable persons and community relations units will be paired with a group of clinics over a 12-hour period Monday through Friday.

“We have limited resources to test this pilot, so much so that we would like to go 24/7, we have done together what we can,” Smyth said.

Insp. Chris Puhach said the pilot will start in December and run for one year.

“We will expect to see an overall reduction in police calls for service as well as an increase in participation in the services provided to them,” he said.

But the Coalition of Police Responsibility a community a grouprepresents more than 90 Winnipeg community organizations who are calling for greater action to address police violence and systemic racism believe this initiative should not be led by the police.

The unit must be independent of the police

Louise Simbandumwe, co-chair of the Police Accountability Coalition, wants to see a program that is completely independent of the police.

“We would like to have the opportunity to be able to call a crisis response unit with people who are trained, not related to the police, so that particularly rationalized, indigenous, vulnerable members of the community with it “We are working to feel safe and secure. If we are calling for help, they will not be further victimized,” she told CBC News.

“What we would like to see … is a reallocation of resources from a police-based response to a community-based response.”

Louise Simbandumwe is the co-chair of the Police Accountability Coalition. The coalition is calling on community groups to lead this pilot project, not the police. (Submitted by Louise Simbandumwe)

The Coalition says there are deep issues regarding systematic racism in police forces across Canada, including that of Winnipeg.

“There is a need for profound systemic change, and it has not happened.”

Post-crisis follow-up

In 2020, Winnipeg police conducted 18,991 welfare checks, making it the most common reason to call the police.

That same year, officers made 2,102 trips to a health care facility with people in crisis and spent about 3,533 hours, or the equivalent of 147 days, waiting to be handed over to clinical staff.

“This can be an additional trauma or trigger for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis and often not allowing the necessary connections to other sources, either across the health system or in the community,” said Dr. James Bolton, Medical Director of Joint Health Crisis Response Services.

He said the goal is to help people who are in crisis often with more ongoing follow-up care, including treatment and housing.

Chris Summerville, CEO of the Schizophrenia Society of Canada believes this is a step forward.

“Many of us in the mental health community have looked for better ways to help people in urgent need of care … This will be a more compassionate response, it will be more person-centered, it will be “informed about the traumas,” he said in an interview Monday.

But Simbandum says the pilot is at best an admission that he needs the skills to handle mental health crises.

“What we are saying very bluntly is that what we need is a unit that is independent of the police and is able to address and de-escalate situations using a different set of tools,” she said.

“The concern is that if the police are in control of the situation, their dominant approach will still be what prevails, compared to a response that is more complementary to where the community is and where the real needs are.”