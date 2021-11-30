Stricter rules for COVID-19 set in Ontario cities with the lowest vaccination rate

Eight small towns and municipalities in southwestern Ontario where vaccination rates are lowest in the province will be subject to the new COVID-19 restrictions starting Thursday.

Southwest Public Health says the following countries will see restaurants, sports activities and facilities and personal care services limit their capacity to 50 percent:

Aylmer

Bayham

Blandford-Blenheim

Malahide

Norwich

Southwest Oxford

Tillsonburg

West Elgin

Religious services, funerals and weddings where public health officials have tracked outbreaks in the past are also being reduced to 50 per cent capacity.

It comes after the region registered another new death this past weekend and is tracking 211 active cases.

The lowest vaccination rate

The health unit says the weekly incidence rate is over 80 cases per 100,000 people or more. Also, less than 80 percent of the population over the age of 12 is fully vaccinated.

According to provincial data updated Monday, Southwest Public Health had the lowest vaccination rate with 70 percent of the population receiving two doses. St. Thomas and Woodstock are covered by the health unit, but will not be subject to new restrictions.

“These high case counts are meeting local health care providers and are hampering both jobs and schools,” said Dr. Joyce Lock, medical region health officer in a statement.

The health unit says the rules will be in effect for at least six weeks during the holiday period. She plans to provide more information on Tuesday.