Briefing on Coronavirus: What Happened Today





What we know about Omicron We asked Dr. Anthony Fauci last week why we have not seen the growth of a powerful new variant of the coronavirus since Delta. Just a few days later, we got a possible answer. As we told you on Friday, the new variant B.1.1.529, known as Omicron, is already raising the alarm worldwide. The WHO warned today that the global risks posed by the variant were very high. But there is still much we do not know. As Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health, noted in a guest essay for the Times Opinion section, experts are still unsure whether Omicron is more contagious than Delta, causes more serious illness or makes our defense immune to vaccines and less effective before infections. Today I am answering the most pressing questions about the variant. How worried should I be? Experts are calling for caution and early findings offer a mixed picture. The WHO said there was some evidence that Omicron could infect humans more easily and experts said in the paper, it may be better able to evade the body’s immune responses than previous versions of the virus.

As David Leonhardt pointed out in our sister newspaper The Morning, previous variants like Delta were significantly more contagious, but the percentage of Covid-19 cases that led to hospitalization or death was quite stable. As my colleague Carl Zimmer wrote, At the moment, there is no evidence that Omicron causes more serious illness than previous variants. This afternoon, President Biden tried to calm the nation, saying the variant was a cause for concern, not a cause for panic. What is different about this variant? Omicron has about 50 mutations, including more than 30 in its very important protein, a structure on the surface of the virus that allows it to enter the body, and this is also where vaccines train the immune system to recognize and attack . Having so many mutations at the top raises concerns that Omicron may be able to invade cells or avoid antibodies more effectively. This thing is a Frankenstein mix of all the biggest hits, said Dr. Stephen Hoge, president of Moderna, referring to the numerous variants regarding mutations. Simply triggered each one of our alarm bells.

But it is worth noting that not all mutations play well together. The Beta and Mu variants, for example, had strong abilities to evade immune defenses, but they never became a serious threat to the world because they were not good at spreading among infected people. Epidemiologists are trying to say, Easy, tiger, said William Hanage, an epidemiologist at the Harvard School of Public Health TH Chan. This can be bad. This can be very bad. But we do not know enough to roll that bar forward. Will vaccines still protect me? The scientists said existing vaccines are likely to offer protection from the worst outcomes, including serious illness and death. However, variations of the variants also suggest that doses may be less effective than they were against previous variants. The good news is that vaccine manufacturers have said they can modify existing formulations to make them more effective against newer variants. A Pfizer spokeswoman told The Times that the company’s scientists could adapt the current vaccine within six weeks and send the initial groups within 100 days in the event of an escape variant. Moderna said it could update its current vaccine in about two months and have clinical results in about three months if needed. How fast is it spreading? It may take a few weeks to detect it, but some early signs are ominous. South Africa saw a sharp rise in recent days in its test positivity rate, which rose to nearly 10 per cent from 1 per cent, according to data released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa.

Most of the growth came from Gauteng province, a densely populated economic center that includes Johannesburg. There, Omicron accounts for most of the 2,300 new daily cases, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday. The center of the new wave is in the administrative capital of the country, Pretoria, where 219 people are hospitalized with Covid. Scientists do not yet know how many of these hospitalizations were a direct result of Omicron.

That said, officials said it was still too early to make solid assessments as to whether Omicron had a higher transmission rate, or whether it would cause more hospitalizations or serious illness. We simply do not have sound and reliable data on the clinical presentation, said Salim Abdool Karim, a leading epidemiologist and HIV / AIDS researcher. Where is it spread? The variant was first discovered in Botswana, where researchers listed coronavirus genes from positive test samples; it was then rapidly observed in South Africa, Hong Kong, Israel, Australia, and a number of European countries, including the United Kingdom. In Belgium, a young, unvaccinated woman developed flu-like symptoms 11 days after traveling to Egypt via Turkey. Officials in East Germany recently reported an Omicron infection in a 39-year-old man who had not traveled abroad, suggesting an important local transmission. The variant has not yet been discovered in the US, although Dr. Fauci told NBC that he would not be surprised if he were already in place. How are governments reacting? Many countries have cut off air connections from South Africa, where the variant was first discovered. Japan, Israel and Morocco have banned all foreign visitors. In the U.S., the Biden administration restricted travel from eight countries, including South Africa, in a move that experts said would buy U.S. time to determine how to respond. However, some officials have said Western countries are discriminating against South Africa, a region that has already suffered from vaccine shortages caused by dosing-rich countries. South Africa has also complained that it is being penalized for its sophisticated genomic surveillance program, which allowed it to quickly alert the world to the new variant. The reaction may hinder the willingness of other countries to exchange data on an ongoing basis.

The WHO stressed the need for countries to speed up vaccinations as soon as possible, especially for vulnerable populations and those who are unvaccinated or completely unvaccinated. Why do we have a new variant? In general, the coronavirus is mutating much faster than expected. Seasonal flu is the frequently cited example of a rapidly changing virus, requiring regular vaccine updates. But the coronavirus is at least comparable and perhaps even faster than that, said Jesse Bloom, an evolutionary biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. It is also impossible to ignore that many people in poorer countries have not yet been vaccinated, in stark contrast to people in richer countries. This may have created conditions that were ideal for new, more contagious variants. I told you so, said Francois Venter, a researcher at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, referring to warnings from African researchers that delaying vaccinations there endangered the emergence of new variants. It seems like these rich countries have learned absolutely nothing in terms of support. When will we know more? Maybe after a few weeks, you will have a better understanding of how much this variant is spreading, said Dr. Bloom, evolutionary biologist. Experts including Drs. Fauci have said it could be two weeks or more before we have more information about the variants of the transmission and the severity of the disease it causes. The same is true if the new variant can be avoided by vaccines. Scientists around the world, including researchers at Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, have rushed to test coronavirus vaccines against the new variant. But they will not know the results for two weeks, sooner.

In short, it is still early, and there is much we do not know about Omicron. That said, there is reason for hope. Countries are responding much faster to Omicron, compared to previous variants. Scientists have also figured out how to quickly identify Omicron with a standard nasal swab test known as PCR, which may make it easier for sites to track and manage the new variant. There are also some positive signs coming from South Africa, which seems to be an early Omicron hotspot. While there has been a sharp increase in hospitalizations over the past two weeks, new admissions are still relatively low and the death rate has not increased. What else followed

What are you doing In Cape Town, the rate of new cases has dropped to almost zero in recent weeks and we were all looking forward to a carefree holiday season. Now, suddenly, we have the news of a catastrophic new variant that is going our way and plans are being canceled everywhere. So many families have not met face to face for two years or more and now have to admit they have to wait longer to see their loved ones. Ian Glass, Cape Town Tell us how you are coping with the pandemic. Send us an answer here and we can display it in a future newsletter. Sign up here to receive email notification. Email your thoughts to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/29/us/coronavirus-briefing-what-happened-today-omicron.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos