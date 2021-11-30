Coronavirus India 30 November LIVE news updates: Government extends Covid control measures until 31 December amid global concerns over Omicron variant





The Union Ministry of Health has issued revised guidelines for international travelers in response to reported cases of the new SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant worldwide. (Photo: Reuters) Coronavirus variants and vaccinations, active cases of coronavirus in India Today’s News, November 30 Live Updates:Panic about the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is continuing to grow as the WHO warned that the variant poses a very high global risk based on early studies. The global health agency has also warned that the variant could lead to an increase in cases with serious consequences. As scientists and health authorities compete to gather more information, more and more countries are beginning to restrict international travel to countries that have this variant, including South Africa and Boston. Meanwhile, the South African government has protested against the rapid closure of international borders for travelers from the country. On the Indian side of things, the Union Ministry of Health has updated international travel guidelines in light of the many countries reporting cases due to Omicron. The center has said that all passengers coming from countries categorized as at risk will undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport, regardless of their vaccination status. This test will be performed in addition to India’s request for an RT-PCR test within 72 hours prior to travel. These guidelines are set to take effect on December 21st. In addition, airports will also need to conduct random tests for COVID-19 in 5% of passengers coming from countries not classified as at risk. Meanwhile, India added 6,990 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 551 days, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases to 3,45,87,822, while the number of active cases dropped to 1 , 00,543, the lowest. at 546 days, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health on Tuesday. With 190 new victims, the death toll from Covid-19 rose to 4,68,980, the Ministry of Health said. The overnight increase of new Covid-19 cases has been below 20,000 for the last 53 days and less than 50,000 for 155 consecutive days now. Active cases now account for 0.29% of total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 98.35%, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said. Financial Express Online brings you the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned.

