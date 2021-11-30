Myanmar court reverses verdict on ousted leader Suu Kyi





FILE – Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi expects to address the judges of the International Court of Justice on the second day of three-day hearings in The Hague, the Netherlands on December 11, 2019. (AP Photo / Peter Dejong, File)

BANGKOK (AP) A court in Myanmar postponed its ruling Tuesday to the trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to allow the testimony of an additional witness, a senior member of her political party. The court agreed with a defense motion to allow Zaw Myint Maung, who had previously been unable to appear in court for health reasons, to add his testimony, a legal official said. The court was scheduled to rule on Tuesday on charges of inciting and violating coronavirus restrictions. The decision would be the first for the 76-year-old Nobel laureate since the military took power on February 1, arresting her and blocking her National League for Democracy party from starting a second term in office. She is also on trial for a number of other charges, including corruption, which could send her to prison for decades if convicted. The judge adjourned the proceedings until December 6, when Zaw Myint Maung is scheduled to testify, said the legal officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the government has restricted the provision of information about the trial. It was unclear when the verdict would be handed down. The cases are widely seen as fabricated to discredit Suu Kyi and prevent him from running in the next election. The constitution prohibits anyone sentenced to prison from holding high office or becoming a lawmaker. Zaw Myint Maung, who was the prime minister of the Mandalay region, a senior post at the state level, was also arrested when the military took over. He is Suu Kyis party deputy leader and doctor, and as she faces several criminal charges, including corruption. He is 69 years old and reportedly suffers from leukemia. He accompanied Suu Kyi during the election campaign in recent years, including in Naypyitaw, where her presence was the basis for one of the allegations of violating coronavirus restrictions. Suu Kyi’s party won a landslide victory in last year’s polls. The military, whose allied party lost many seats, claimed there was massive election fraud, but independent election observers found no major irregularities. Suu Kyi remains widely popular and a symbol of the struggle against military rule. The military takeover was met with non-violent nationwide demonstrations, which security forces suppressed with lethal force, killing nearly 1,300 civilians, according to a report by the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners. With tough restrictions on non-violent protests, armed resistance has grown in towns and villages to the point where UN experts have warned the country is slipping into civil war. Suu Kyi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her nonviolent struggle for democracy, has not been seen in public since she was arrested on the day she was ousted from power by the military. She has appeared in court in several of her trials, which are closed to the media and spectators. In October, Suu Kyis’s lawyers, who had been the sole source of information on legal proceedings, were ordered to stop releasing the information.

