Omicron poses risks to global growth, inflation: Valuation agencies | News of the coronavirus pandemic

More countries closed their borders on Monday, casting a shadow over the economic recovery from the two-year coronavirus pandemic.

The Omicron COVID-19 variant could hurt global growth prospects, also pushing higher prices, rating agencies Moodys Investors Service and Fitch Ratings said on Monday, after the World Health Organization said the variant carried a very high risk of increased infection. The Omicron variant poses risks to global growth and inflation, especially as it comes during a period of already stretched supply chains, rising inflation and labor market shortages, Elena Duggar, associate managing director at Moody’s, told Reuters in comments. sent by email. The variant is also likely to hit demand during the travel season and future holiday spending, according to Duggar. If the new variant affects the risk appetite of the global market, it would cause further financial stress for debt issuers with high financing needs. For example, emerging market countries that rely on international market borrowing may face increased refinancing risks, she said. Fitch Ratings said separately that it was too early to include the effects of the Omicron coronavirus variant in its growth forecasts until more is known about its transmissibility and severity. We currently believe that another major, synchronized global downturn, like the one seen in the first half of 2020, is very unlikely, but rising inflation will complicate macroeconomic responses if the new option is implemented, Fitch said. More countries closed their borders on Monday, casting a shadow over the economic recovery from the two-year pandemic. Large airlines acted swiftly to protect their hubs by curbing passenger travel from South Africa for fear that a spread of the new variant would cause restrictions from other destinations beyond the regions immediately affected, industry sources said. US President Joe Biden urged Americans not to panic and said the US is working with pharmaceutical companies to make emergency plans if new vaccines are needed. Biden said the country would not turn into blockages this winter, but urged people to get vaccinated, get their boosters and wear masks. An infectious disease expert from South Africa, where scientists first identified Omicron, said it was too early to say whether the variant causes more severe symptoms than previous variants, but appears to be more contagious. Experience with past variants suggests that, even with some restrictions on international travel, the spread of the Omicron variant may be difficult to stop, Duggar told the Reuters news agency. If the new variant leads to another surge in COVID infections, the economies hardest hit will be those with lower vaccination rates, greater dependence on tourism and lower capacity to provide fiscal and monetary policy support. to offset the growing impact of the new wave. infections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/11/29/omicron-poses-risks-to-global-growth-inflation-rating-agencies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos