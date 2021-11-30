International
The Omicron Covid variant poses a very high risk, with the possibility of global spread
LONDON The omicron variant of the coronavirus is likely to spread further and pose a “very high” global risk, according to the World Health Organization, which warned on Monday that increases in Covid infections caused by the disturbance variant could have “consequences”. severe “for some areas.
“Given the mutations that could give the escape immunity potential and possibly the transmission advantage, the possibility of further possible spread of Omicron globally is high,” the WHO said in its risk assessment Monday within a technical summary for its 194 member states.
“Depending on these characteristics, there may be future increases in Covid-19, which could have serious consequences, depending on a number of factors including where the increases may occur. Overall global risk associated with VOC new [variant of concern] “Omicron is considered very high,” said the UN health agency.
The WHO designated variant B.1.1.529, which was first spotted in South Africa, as a “variant of concern” on Friday.
She said in her report Monday that it is “a very divergent variant with a high number of mutations … some of which are troubling and may be linked to escape immunity potential and higher transmissibility.”
Unknown known
However, there is still considerable ambiguity and obscurity about this variant, he said, echoing that sentiment Monday.
First of all, experts do not yet know how transmissible the variant is and whether any increase in infections is related to the escape of immunity, increased internal transmissibility, or both.
Second, there is uncertainty about how well vaccines protect against infection, transmission, and clinical disease of varying degrees of severity and death. And third, there is uncertainty as to whether the variant presents a different profile of severity.
The WHO has said it will take weeks to understand how the variant can affect diagnosis, therapy and vaccines. However, preliminary evidence suggests the species has an increased risk of reinfection.
Read more: A Covid variant with a large mutation appears in South Africa: Here is what we know so far
Early data suggest that the variant is spreading to South Africa faster than previous strains and that the variant may begin to cause a new wave of infections.according to a Financial Times analysis.
Covid omicron-related symptoms have been described as “extremely mild” by the South African doctor, who first raised the alarm for the new strain.
Read more: South African doctor who first noticed omicron variant Covid explains symptoms
It is very important to remember that, so far, there have been only a small number of cases reported worldwide in some South African countries and a small number of cases in the UK, France, Israel, Belgium, the Netherlands ,Germany, Italy, Australia, Canada and Hong Kong, but none yet in the US, so it may take some time to fully understand which specific symptoms, if any, are attributed to the omicron variant on a larger scale.
It is also too early to say what degree of health risk the new variant poses globally; The international community has already seen some increasingly virulent strains of the coronavirus, first with the “alpha” variant and then with the “delta” variant, which is currently the dominant global type.
Covid vaccines have greatly helped reduce severe infection, hospitalization, and death, so new variants are closely monitored to assess if and how they may affect vaccine efficacy.
Mitigation plans
The WHO urged member states to step up monitoring and ranking efforts to better understand variants, including omicron, and to increase community testing to find out if omicron is circulating.
He also called on member states to speed up vaccinations against Covid “as soon as possible”, especially among high-priority groups.
The news of a new variant shook global markets on Friday, but European stocks went up Monday morning. The region is already battling a sharp rise in delta-borne infections, putting pressure on health services in a number of countries, including Germany and the Netherlands.
The WHO called on countries to take mitigation measures to prepare for a possible increase in the number of Covid cases and the pressure on the health system to ensure that mitigation plans are in place to maintain essential services. health and the necessary resources of health care are in place to respond to possible growth ”.
