Somerset County Technical High School wins international accolades





SALISBURY – The Becker Morgan Group project of the Somerset County Technical High School (SCTHS) attracted the attention of Plan, one of the most valued architectural and design review publications. Plan named SCTHS a finalist in its international design awards among over 600 projects submitted, and this joins the previously announced ratings since its opening to students in September 2019. The LEED 400-student school with an area of ​​103,000 square feet is state-of-the-art and designed to prepare students for the workforce. Somerset County Economic Development Commission Executive Director Daniel Thompson commented on the impact of the facility, “Somerset County Technical High School prepares our students with business skills and hands-on training to use immediately after graduation with a modern facility and improved curricula. “Somerset County Technical High School was created to allow students to enter the above-average workforce in the nearby area and be better prepared for future opportunities.” Somerset County Public Schools used the term “doing more with less” during the design and construction process to prompt Becker Morgan’s team to think critically about each decision and to responsibly take care of the allocated budget. “The Becker Morgan Group took the phrase to heart and responded with a multi-cap structure,” said a company spokesman. “Not only do mechanical, electrical, plumbing and wiring equipment play an important role in the operation of the building, but they are also used as a teaching tool and by exposing those systems for students to learn.” A green roof reduces the island heat effect of the building while serving as an outdoor laboratory for horticulture students. The large windows in each teaching laboratory turn the corridor into a trade museum and arouse pride in the work of the students. “Everywhere you go in SCTHS, you will find a design element that works hard for Somerset County students.” In the fall of 2020 Engineering News-Record (ENR) named SCTHS the best project for K-12 education in the Middle Atlantic region. Last winter, the Becker Morgan Group received two American Institute of Architects (AIA) awards for the school – the AIA Maryland Award for Institutional Architecture and the AIA Chesapeake Bay Merit Award for new non-resident construction. The Becker Morgan Group was established in 1983 and is a full-service design firm offering valued jobs in education, healthcare, public safety, hospitality, commercial, government, residential and land development. For more information visit https://www.theplan.it/eng/award-2021-education/somerset-county-technical-high-school-collaborative-hands-on-learning-becker-morgan-group-inc

