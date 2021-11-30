WHO warns new virus poses ‘very high’ risk

GENEVA (AP) The World Health Organization warned on Monday that the global risk from the omicron variant is very high based on early evidence, saying the mutated coronavirus could lead to an increase with serious consequences.

The assessment by the UN health agency, included in a technical document issued to member states, constituted the WHO’s strongest, clearest warning of the new version that was first identified days ago by researchers. in South Africa.

It came after an expanding circle of countries around the world reported cases of the variant and moved to slam their doors into an act-now-ask-later approach as scientists race to figure out how dangerous may be the mutant version.

Japan announced it was banning entry for all foreign visitors, joining Israel to do so. Morocco stopped all incoming flights. Other countries, including the US and members of the European Union, have moved to ban travelers coming from South Africa.

The WHO said there is considerable uncertainty about the omicron variant. But he said preliminary evidence raises the possibility that the variant has mutations that could help it avoid an immune system response and increase its ability to spread from one person to another.

Depending on these characteristics, there may be future increases in COVID-19, which could have serious consequences, depending on a number of factors, including where the increases may occur, he added. The overall global risk … is rated as very high.

The WHO stressed that while scientists are looking for evidence to better understand this variant, countries need to speed up vaccinations as soon as possible.

While no omicron-related deaths have been reported so far, little is known for sure about the variant, including whether it is more contagious, more likely to cause serious illness, or more capable of avoiding vaccines. Last week, a WHO advisory panel said people who have already had a period with COVID-19 may be more likely to be re-infected.

Scientists have long warned that the virus will continue to find new ways to exploit vulnerabilities in the global vaccination campaign, and its discovery in Africa occurred on a continent where less than 7% of the population is vaccinated.

The emergence of the omicron variant has accurately met the predictions of scientists who warned that increased transmission of the virus in areas with limited access to the vaccine would accelerate its evolution, said Dr. Richard Hachett, head of CEPI. one of the founders of the UN-supported global vaccine sharing initiative COVAX.

Spain on Monday became one of the latest countries to report the first confirmed case of omicron, discovered on a passenger returning from South Africa on Sunday after making a stop in Amsterdam.

While most of the omicron infections recorded worldwide have been in outbound travelers, cases in Portugal and Scotland have raised fears that the variant could already spread locally.

Many of us may think we are done with COVID-19. It is not over with us, warned Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

Days after the variant sent a tremor into the financial world nearly two years into the pandemic that has killed over 5 million people, markets had a mixed reaction Monday. European stocks recovered and Wall Street was saved, while Asian markets fell further.

US President Joe Biden called the omicron variant a cause for concern, but not a cause for panic. He said he was not considering any widespread blockade in the US and instead called for the placement of masks and vaccines, although a federal judge blocked his administration from enforcing a requirement that thousands of health care workers in 10 states receive the stroke. .

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, responded to the potential threat by urging everyone 18 and older to get booster vaccines because strong immunity is likely to prevent serious illness. Earlier this month, the U.S. opened boosters for all adults, but recommended them only to those 50 and older or to people in long-term care.

Omicron infections have highlighted the difficulty of keeping the virus under control in a globalized world of air travel and open borders. However, many countries are trying to do just that, against the WHO incentive, which noted that border closures often have limited effect and can wreak havoc on lives and livelihoods.

Some have argued that such restrictions could buy valuable time to analyze the new variant.

While the initial global response to COVID-19 was criticized as slow and random, the reaction to the omicron variant came quickly.

This time the world showed that it is learning, said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, praising South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for the praise. South Africa’s analytical work and transparency and sharing of its results were necessary to allow for a rapid global response.

Late last week, von der Leyen successfully pushed the 27-nation EU to agree to ban flights from seven South African countries, similar to what many other countries are doing.

Cases have been reported in countries such as Canada, Germany, Britain, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Portugal, where authorities identified 13 omicron infections among members of the professional Belenenses football team.

Taking no chance, Japan, which has yet to detect any omicron cases, reinstated border controls it had eased earlier this month.

We are taking the step as an emergency precaution to prevent a worst case scenario in Japan, said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Israel also decided to ban entry for foreigners and Morocco said it would suspend all incoming flights for two weeks.

Britain responded by extending its COVID-19 boost program to all 18 years and older, making millions more qualified. Until now, booster vaccines were only available to those 40 and older and people particularly vulnerable to the virus. The UK has reported around a dozen omicron cases.

Despite global concerns, doctors in South Africa are reporting that patients are suffering mostly mild symptoms so far. But they warn that it is too early. Also, most of the new cases are in people in their 20s and 30s, who generally do not get as much COVID-19 as older patients.

Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo, Casert from Brussels. Associated Press reporters from around the world contributed to this report.

