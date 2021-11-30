International students are criticized after the long-awaited Australian travel plans were canceled again

Chinese international student Zhang Yiming was finally due to leave for Australia this morning 16 months after starting his law degree at Newcastle University.

Instead, he now has to cancel his $ 1,000 ticket from the northern Chinese city of Harbin.

The federal government announced Monday that in light of the launch of the Omicron variant, the planned easing of border restrictions for international students and other qualified visa holders will be postponed until at least December 15th.

The decision has left many international students eagerly awaiting their late arrival in Australia uncertain and confused.

Experts say this has also further damaged Australia’s reputation as an educational destination.

Mr Zhang, who said he had refused an internship at one of Shanghai’s most prestigious law firms for his delayed trip, had his flight canceled just 12 hours before departure.

“The decision is extremely irresponsible for the temporary visa holders, who have been left without time to prepare and respond to the urgent notice,” the 28-year-old told ABC.

“It could be a repeat of last year ‘s drama on border restrictions.”

International students, whose studies have been pending due to COVIDare, feel bloated after the news of another delay due to the new Omicron variant. ( AAP: Joel Carrett )

The NSW government announced Tuesday that despite the federal government’s delay in easing border restrictions, it will continue with its pilot program to charter two flights with 250 vaccinated international students.

When flights land in Sydney on December 6 and 24, students will be subject to the new strict quarantine measures introduced in recent days.

Unfortunately for Mr. Zhang and many others, their privately organized travel plans are still up in the air.

Julie Eti was awarded a scholarship through the Australian Awards program and would begin her undergraduate degree in Melbourne this year. (supply)

The news of the arrival ban also shattered the hopes of students across the Pacific, who are eagerly awaiting to begin their studies in Australia.

After postponing her studies this year, Samoan student Julie Eti hoped that 2022 would be her year to finally start her degree in Melbourne.

The 18-year-old was given a scholarship through the Australian Awards Program and had been optimistic after receiving an email last week saying the borders would open on December 1st.

“It was really devastating. It is making me lose all hope that we can be able to come,” Ms. Eti said.

“We can do nothing about it, but it is simply destructive.”

Australia’s reputation was further tarnished

Kirk Yan, a Melbourne-based immigration agent and an advocate for international students and temporary residents in Australia, told ABC that the announcement would have a further decline in confidence in Australia’s border policies.

“Other well-known study destinations such as Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States, which opened their borders to international students much earlier than Australia, have not closed their borders because of Omicron,” said Yan.

“This announcement will lead to further decline in interest in studying in Australia.”

Universities Australia CEO Catriona Jackson said universities will continue to work closely with federal, state and territorial governments to do everything possible to help international students seeking to return to Australia as soon as possible. sure to do so.

“About 130,000 higher education students remain outside Australia anxiously hoping to be back in time for the first semester next year,” she said.

“We understand that this delay is challenging for students and universities. It is important to acknowledge the extraordinary resilience of those who have patiently waited up to two years to resume their studies on campus.”

Uncertainty affects mental health

Andina Dwifatma is another of those stranded offshore.

She completed her doctoral studies in Jakarta and a few weeks ago received several emails inviting her to return to Australia.

“The latest advice I received stated that there would be no more hotel quarantine after Australia reached 90 per cent. [vaccination rate],” she said.

“However, since the Omicron variant appeared, there has been no update,” she said, adding that travel restrictions could affect her plan to return to Melbourne early next year.

Andina Dwifatma says she has already made a plan to come to Australia to pursue her doctorate at Monash University early next year. ( supply )

Ms Dwifatma said that while she understood the travel restrictions of Australia, it had hit her mental health “very hard”.

“I have been preparing myself to study since the beginning of 2020, when I was admitted to Monash University, but it continues to be delayed and I have found that this is very tiring and has affected my mental health.”

She added that if Australia reinstated quarantine rules for international travelers, its university scholarship would not cover it.

“The reopening of the Australian border for international students does not mean that everyone can afford it all,” she said.

A ‘non-compassionate response’

Belle WX Lim, an international student from Malaysia in Melbourne, said she understood the need to change travel policies, however, she felt there was a “lack of appreciation and recognition” for temporary Australian visa holders, such as international students like her. .

Ms Lim, who is the former chair of the Australian International Student Council, said it was “a very unkind response”, adding that she hoped to see more support from the Australian government.

“These students have paid $ 40,000 in tuition fees, not including the rent they have paid, their things are here and they are now stuck offshore for two years,” she said.

Ms Lim, former president of the Australian International Student Council, says the federal government needs to offer more support. ( supply )

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the temporary break was made on the basis of expert medical advice.

The National Security Committee statement said it would “ensure that Australia can gather the information we need to better understand the Omicron variant”.

Education Minister Alan Tudge told ABC that given the high vaccination rates, he hoped the break would be lifted on December 15, as planned.

“I know this will be frustrating for some students looking to come to Australia, but it is only a temporary break,” he said.

“We have one of the most vaccinated populations in the world and that puts Australia in a very good position. The government will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves in line with public health advice.”

One of the lucky ones

After nearly two years of waiting for the border to reopen, Mario Johan Hartono, a student at Sydney University of Technology, woke up to the news of the pilot program taking place this afternoon and could not contain his emotion.

“I’m very excited, especially after thinking about the worst-case scenario of canceling the plan and how we will not get our money back if that happens,” he told ABC.

“I think UTS has been very supportive in helping international students return to Australia. But even up to this point, I still want to keep my expectations low after so many failed attempts to get to Australia in it. the past. “

Mr. Hartono is among 250 international students from over 15 countries who will fly the first chartered aircraft under the NSW International Student Pilot Plan.

Mario Johan Harton is among 250 international students who will still be able to enter Australia through a pilot program in NSW, despite the incoming break. ( supply )

Mr Hartono received an email from UTS in October about how he had been selected to be part of the pilot plan and was asked to pay about $ 2,000 to secure his seat.

He said he would be given access to the airport transfer and free accommodation in Sydney for two weeks.

Under the new border rules, all international immigrants must spend 72 hours in solitary confinement in their home or accommodation after arriving in Australia.

International students entering NSW will be isolated in a student accommodation facility in Sydney for three days.

Although he is excited to still be able to arrive in Sydney in the coming weeks, Mr Hartono said he felt “very sorry to hear the news about other international students not on the program”.

“Some of them must have booked flights just to hear about the terrible news. I feel empathetic to them.”

