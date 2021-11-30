Covid approaches Biden’s presidency, once and for all

Hoping to avoid some of the tariffs Delta received, the administration is moving fast to respond. But little is still known about the new variant, first identified just days ago in South Africa, complicating exactly what they can say or do.

Early signs are ominous, forcing nations around the globe, including the United States, to restrict travel and urge citizens to rush to get their vaccines and booster vaccines. Outwardly, Biden on Monday tried to dilute the growing fear of the Omicron variant, although the United Nations warned that the level of risk was too high and could have serious consequences.

“This variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic. We have the best vaccine in the world, the best medicine, the best scientists,” Biden told the nation Monday after meeting with his top officials. senior health at the White House. We will fight this variant with scientific and knowledgeable actions and speed, not with chaos and confusion.

But within the walls of the West Wing, there was recognition of the political danger that was coming, along with an implied recognition that the public might not be willing to accept the most dramatic measures to combat the new variant, even if Biden asked them to. .

They were still in the middle of fighting a pandemic and people are sick and tired of it, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. We are too.

White House aides are also struggling with the best means to deliver their message about Omicron, as long-standing frustration has emerged among the president and his inner circle over how masks and vaccinations are politicized. Anthony Fauci, the president’s top adviser to Covid, has long been a trusted and beloved voice for public health, but he has become a villain among many right-wingers, pushing aides to weigh whether he should cut appearances. . But Fauci has been empowered to set his own media schedule, and his supervisor at the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins, another favored voice in the West Wing, has announced he will step down, making the need for communicators even greater. trusted.

Bidens advisers blame the pandemic for most of the setbacks that have occurred in his administration in recent months, from rising inflation to the struggle of many businesses to hire workers. And they blame the pandemics for staying in power in an intransigent minority that resists vaccinations, which has kept hospitals busy and forced even those who diligently followed public health guidelines to stay in disguise.

Poll after poll reflects a sense of unease within the nation as people prepare for another shady holiday season from an increase in virus cases. Americans are frustrated and angry and have increasingly taken it upon themselves to blame the man behind the Desk set.

He probably would not have been elected without the virus and now he has to face the hardships he brings, said David Axelrod, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama. These are sobering thoughts that go into the holiday season: Part of what he faces is the feeling that things are out of control and he was chosen to take things under control.

From a political point of view, Bidens’ ability to put the virus in the rearview mirror is paramount, Axelrod added. Any scenario in which the Dems escape a catastrophe in 2022 relies on people who feel better about the pandemic and the economy.

In the early months of Bidens, his administration moved swiftly to manage the pandemic. Disseminated information and Twitter posts that determined the response to the coronavirus of then President Donald Trump, replaced by grim experts and disciplined messages. For Biden, who led the nation from the pandemic to the central plan of his presidency, the result was a large number of polls as cases fell, the country reopened and society was unmasked.

July 4 was supposed to be the moment when the nation would declare our independence from a deadly virus, as Biden said then. The president and first lady hosted the first 1,000 people and military families for a barbecue on the South lawn.

But the celebration was premature and the White House event is now viewed with regret by many on the west wing.

Although the Delta variant had begun to simmer overseas, the administration was caught with flat feet and was slow to respond to the revived virus and the reluctance of many Americans to be vaccinated. Biden turned to vaccine mandates only after cases escalated in much of the country. His rhetoric also intensified. He called on social media companies not to fight vaccine misinformation and blamed the virus on the unvaccinated and the Republican governors who made it possible.

As vaccination rates have risen and cases have fallen, they remain at worrying levels, especially when the Omicron variant appears. Some reports suggest that the new variant may be significantly more transmissible than even Delta, although experts warn that a more complete view of the new variant will not be possible for another week or two.

The speed with which it has risen in South Africa is worrying and even by people who tend to be very sober and not shy, there is a real concern about the effectiveness of vaccines against it, said Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University. School of Public Health.

The White House needs to think about worst-case scenarios, Jha continued. But the president must also publicly communicate to Americans that this is not March 2020 and that we have many tools we did not have before. We can manage our path through this.

Questions also arise as to whether the Omicron variant can evade vaccine protections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended on Monday that all adults receive a booster vaccine. But that only raised the question of whether the administration was too slow to recommend those third strikes in the first place. It had put its finger on the inside about the pace of ombudsman recommendation, with several states and cities, including Democrat-run municipalities, opening up acceptance ahead of instructions from Washington.

It has been a frustrating moment and there has been misinformation and many Americans have been confused about what to do. And we have a heavy federal system, said Zeke Emanuel, vice-provocateur for global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania. But the focus may not just be on boosters, it should be on getting more Americans vaccinated in the first place.

Erin Banco contributed to this report.