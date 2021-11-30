Singapore faces ‘snakes and ladders’ situation over Omicron variant: Ong Ye Kung, News Health & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – The Covid-19 situation in Singapore can be likened to a snake and ladder game with the Omicron variant determining whether the country remains on track to live with the virus, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Tuesday (November 30th).

If it is more infectious or harmful than other existing variants, and if the current vaccines do not work well against it, the site will have fallen on a snake.

We will go down and this will take us far back, said Mr. Ong, who co-chairs the multi-ministerial working group dealing with the pandemic.

If the variant turns out to be milder but more infectious, it could become dominant over the Delta variant, a positive sign that could enable Singapore to jump forward in its efforts to treat Covid-19 as an endemic disease.

We do not know what the next roll of the dice is and in which square we will go down, the minister said at a press conference chaired by the task force.

It may just be another variant that does not have much impact. You land in the boring square and we continue our current path towards crossing to live with Covid-19 as an resilient nation.

As Singapore and the world work to learn more about the new variant, Mr Ong said the country will take a cautious approach by implementing measures to prevent the Omicron variant from being placed in the community.

Little is known about the variant, which was first discovered in South Africa and has not yet been reported in Singapore.

Scientists have reported a large number of mutations in variants of the spike protein part of the virus that binds to human cells. This has raised concerns about how the efficacy of the vaccine may be affected as a result.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, the health ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

In particular, they are seeking information on the transmissibility and incubation period of the new variant, as well as how long patients remain infectious, the severity of the disease, and whether existing vaccines are effective against it.

At a news conference Tuesday, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said the border measures are Singapore’s first line of defense against the Omicron variant.

They buy country time to support his other defense.

However, experience has shown that the country cannot rely solely on such measures to stop the new variant, given that countries with very strict border regimes, such as China and New Zealand, saw Delta outbreaks, he said.

This means that vaccination and boosters, as well as contact tracking and safe management measures remain critical, he added.

Singapore’s approach has been to stay agile and quickly adjust measures based on new information coming out, in order to ensure the sustainability of the various lines of defense, Mr Wong said.

This will not be the last resort of concern. There will be new mutations and we just have to prepare. It may turn out that Omicron will be not so threatening, slightly non-event. Maybe, hopefully. It may turn out to be worse.

But there may also be a possibility that another mutation on the road, next year, will prove far more threatening.

The minister acknowledged that people will feel a certain level of fatigue or tiredness upon hearing the news of this new variant, as the world is already entering the third year of the pandemic.

But I hope we can also draw strength from our responses over the last two years on how we have maintained trust with each other and supported each other throughout this journey, he said.

And if we continue with this approach, we can stay united, come together and all do our part to overcome this pandemic as a single people.