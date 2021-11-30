Scotland Newspapers: Boosters ‘crash’ and indyref spring campaign





Image title, Many of the front pages focus on expanding the Covid booster program in response to the Omicron variant, with all over 18-year-olds now eligible for a third dose three months after the second. Metro says the crackdown on the NHS vaccine website escalated Monday night as thousands joined a virtual queue to reserve their booster. Image title, He tells her that Scotland’s vaccination program will “expand and accelerate dramatically” to slow the spread of the Omicron variant. After it was confirmed that cases of the variant had been identified in Scotland on Monday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said people should not cancel Christmas plans, the newspaper reports. Image title, The Herald says the deadline for people to qualify for their booster vaccine has been reduced from six to three months since their second dose – meaning many under 40 will be cut before Christmas. Image title, The Scottish Daily Mail calls the move a “giant increase for Christmas”, as more than two million people in Scotland will now be eligible for the third dose. Image title, The Times says the NHS is “trying” to boost the boost program with 13 million other qualified people across the UK. The paper says that with a handful of cases confirmed in the UK, health chiefs fear the variant is spreading. Image title, Similarly, The Scotsman reveals how not all cases of the new variant in the UK were linked to international travel, “suggesting that community broadcasting has begun”. While Ms Sturgeon urged Scots not to panic, she said she also could not rule out further restrictions, the newspaper reports. Image title, The Press and Journal quotes the first minister’s harsh comments during a press conference on Monday, when she called Omicron’s appearance “the most challenging development in the course of the pandemic for quite some time”. Image title, “Pressure is active” to reopen mass vaccination centers like NHS Louisa Jordan in Glasgow, according to the Scottish Daily Express. He quotes Scotland’s chief medical officer who confirmed that talks are under way with health boards on how to speed up the boost program. Image title, The Daily Telegraph focuses on the US response to Omicron, with President Biden saying the variant “is not a cause for panic” and there is no need for further blockades if people are vaccinated and wear masks. The paper says his comments contrast with the approach taken by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who says he has been accused of rushing to tighten restrictions over the weekend, despite a lack of clarity on the strength of the new option. Image title, “Omi God” is the shocking headline of the Daily Record, after the prime minister turned down calls for a four-nation Cobra summit to discuss the option by Nicola Sturgeon and her Welsh counterpart Mark Drakeford. In a letter to Boris Johnson, the two leaders also said they wanted tougher travel restrictions for people arriving in the UK. Image title, Ms. Sturgeon’s keynote address at the SNP conference is The National’s focus, which highlights her plan to launch a campaign for another independence referendum next spring. Image title, The courier raises concerns about the possible consequences of severe weather events like Hurricane Arwen after people in Perthshire were left without power for four days. The Mount Blair Community Trust has warned that circumstances combined with heavy snowfall could be fatal for people in rural areas, the newspaper reports. Image title, The Scottish Sun leads with a story about actress Sheridan Smith, who says the newspaper came out of a narrow country road with her Range Rover and hit a tree during Hurricane Arwen. A neighbor tells the Smith newspaper he is lucky to be alive and the collision “could have been fatal”. Image title, Police say a body found in Hamilton is that of missing 16-year-old Amber Gibson, the Glasgow Times reports. The newspaper says the teenager was reported missing on Friday and her body was discovered near Cadzow Glen around 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Image title, Edinbugh Evening News heads with families whose children have been waiting for months for mental health services and have been told to seek help from charity. Image title, The Scottish SPCA has rescued a number of puppies that have been “thrown into the bushes” by breeders, reports the Evening Express. Image title, And the Evening Telegraph heads with a viral image of a “flying” caravan which exploded in a man’s garden in Dundee, sitting on its roof. The incident happened during storm Arwen winds of 90 miles per hour over the weekend, the newspaper says. Internet links The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

