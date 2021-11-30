Iran’s nuclear talks resume with optimistic comments despite skepticism





Diplomats say time is running out to revive the pact, which then-US President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, in a move that angered Iran and shocked the other powers involved – Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia. .

European Union, Iranian and Russian delegates to the talks offered optimistic assessments as the new round began with a session of the parties remaining in the deal, without the United States, which Iran refuses to meet face to face.

“I feel extremely positive about what I have seen today,” said Enrique Mora, the EU official leading the talks, after the meeting – the seventh round of talks aimed at reviving an agreement under which Iran limited its controversial program. of uranium enrichment in exchange. for relief from US, EU and UN economic sanctions.

Mora told reporters that the new Iranian delegation had stood by its demand that all sanctions be lifted. But he also suggested that Tehran had not completely rejected the results of the previous six rounds of talks held between April and June.

“They have acknowledged that the work done during the first six rounds is a good basis for building our work forward,” he said. “We will certainly incorporate the new political sensitivities of the new Iranian administration.” Russia’s envoy to the talks, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Twitter that they “started quite successfully.” Asked if he was optimistic, Iran’s chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, told reporters: “Yes, I am.” However, it was unclear whether Iran had agreed to resume talks where they left off in June – as requested by Western powers – or whether the optimism was justified. A European diplomat gave a pessimistic note, saying that the Iranians stood in their positions and sometimes toughened them, which was not at all encouraging. The diplomat said things would become clearer when detailed talks on sanctions take place on Tuesday and on nuclear issues on Wednesday. The meeting in Vienna ended an interruption caused by the June election of Ebrahim Rais, a tough anti-Western line. The talks are in fact indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, with other officials passing between them. The Tehran negotiating team has made demands that American and European diplomats consider unrealistic, Western diplomats say. Iran has adopted an uncompromising position demanding the lifting of all US and European Union sanctions imposed since 2017, including those unrelated to its nuclear program, in a verifiable process. Bagheri Kani also said that Washington and its Western allies must guarantee that no new sanctions will be imposed in the future. “All parties in the meeting accepted Iran’s request to first clear the situation of illegal and unjust US sanctions and then (we) discuss other issues and decide on those issues,” he told reporters. . There has been no immediate comment from the major powers on Bagheri Kan’s comments on the topic ranking. During a phone call, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Iran’s Raisi to “engage constructively” to allow a speedy return to the deal and to maintain Iran’s commitments to the UN nuclear watchdog, Macron’s office said. Iran’s conflicts with the International Atomic Energy Agency, which monitors its nuclear program, have escalated. As Iran has advanced uranium enrichment, the agency says its inspectors have been treated roughly and denied access to reinstall surveillance cameras in a country it considers essential to reviving the deal. Since Trump pulled the United States out of the deal, Iran has violated many of its restrictions aimed at prolonging the time it would take to generate enough decomposable material for a nuclear bomb. Iran says it wants to enrich uranium only for civilian use.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/30/europe/iran-vienna-talks-restart-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]any.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos