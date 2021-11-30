Julia Gillard backs Jenkins review call for politicians’ code of conduct triggered by Brittany Higgins revelations

Former Prime Minister Julia Gillard, who drew international attention when she condemned sexism and harassment against her during her time as leader of the country, says it is time for politicians to be placed under a code of conduct.

Ms Gillard has asked parliament to back up the findings of an investigation by the commissioner of sexual discrimination in the parliamentary workplace, launched after former Liberal employee Brittany Higgins came out with her allegation of rape.

Commissioner Kate Jenkins received complaints from people working in Parliament, government agencies, departments or electorate offices, finding that a third had experienced some form of sexual harassment at work.

Julia Gillard, who faced sexism and abuse by politicians, the media and the public during her time as prime minister, said parliament could no longer continue as it once did.

“It’s time to change our federal parliament forever,” Ms Gillard said.

“We need a code of conduct and an effective way to receive and act on complaints. Jenkins review gives us that.”

Ms Gillard’s support for a code of conduct underscores just one of the recommendations made by Ms Jenkins to make parliament a safer place for workers.

So what else did the review recommend? And what has been the reaction?

A review triggered by a devastating claim

Ms Jenkins’ investigation into the parliamentary workplace began after Ms Higgins went public with a charge of being raped by her colleague in Parliament.

Examination of sexual harassment in Parliament is released One in three people working in parliament have experienced some form of sexual harassment there, according to a workplace culture review, sparked by rape allegations made by Brittany Higgins. Read more

Ms. Jenkins thanked Ms. Higgins who was the catalyst after the review and for her courage in sharing her story.

“The impact of her bravery is immeasurable,” she said.

These seven-month investigations ordered by Prime Minister Scott Morrison were extensive, with more than 1,700 people participating in one form or another.

Almost 500 people were interviewed and there were hundreds of written complaints.

It covered all types of people working in Parliament, government agencies, departments and electorate offices; all from Australian federal police officers, cleaners and officers.

Workers detail allegations of harassment by politicians

The findings were alarming and the report contained a number of anonymous data on sexual harassment and bullying within parliamentary offices.

Support lines for sexual assault and domestic violence:

Of the people currently working in Commonwealth parliamentary jobs, 37 per cent have experienced some form of harassment while working there.

One person interviewed was quoted as saying, “Often, as at least every week, the advice was to go and cry in the toilet so that no one would see you, because that’s how it is up here.”

The investigation also found that one in three people have also experienced some form of sexual harassment while working there.

“Aspirant male politicians who did not think of anything, in one case, to take you, to kiss you on the lips, to lift you up, to touch you, to caress you at the end, to comment on your appearance, and you know, commonplace … culture allowed it, ”said one interviewee.

“[T]that deputy sitting next to me bowed. Also thinking he wanted to show me something, I bent down. He grabbed me and stuck his tongue in my throat. The others all laughed. “It was revolting and humiliating,” said another person.

Over half of all people have experienced at least one incident of bullying, sexual harassment or actual sexual assault or attempted rape at a Commonwealth parliamentary job.

Surprisingly, the review showed that people who harassed or sexually harassed people in those jobs were generally in a more powerful position than the person experiencing the behavior.

The harassment led to suicide attempts, to the dissolution of marriages

The review also examined the colossal impact of this behavior, with participants noting that their experiences had impacted their mental and physical health, confidence, and future career prospects.

If you or someone you know needs help:

One person asked the question about the impact on people they knew:

“One tried to commit suicide, another admitted himself to a mental institution. I know three women … who are still being visited by psychologists. One had a marital breakdown and one has been completely displaced with her children as a result. of the direct influence of that deputy ”.

“I will never work in a political office again, it is not worth it.”

Others said they felt their only options were to tolerate the misbehavior or leave, rather than wait for the misbehavior to be addressed.

Kate Jenkins said the abuse of power was one of the main instigators of harassment, sexual harassment and sexual assault.

“To some extent, I was shocked at how young workers, who probably come in really positive and enthusiastic and feel privileged to work there, quickly become in an environment where bullying and bullying normalize,” Ms. Jenkins said.

Code of conduct recommended, objectives for more diversity

There are 28 recommendations in the report to address the serious issues he identified.

These include a code of conduct for MPs and staff, to be implemented by a new independent parliamentary standards committee.

He also calls for greater structural change, recommending objectives to bring more women into parliament and increase representation of First Nations people, culturally and linguistically diverse Australians and LGBTIQ + people.

Ms. Jenkins called on the government to implement all the recommendations, instead of choosing and choosing.

“The recommendations are a package, they are mutually reinforcing and complementary and therefore should not be chosen for implementation.”

Kate Jenkins says there is a drive for change in parliament. ( AAP: David Moir )

Morrison says the findings ‘disturbing’, as politicians, lawyers react

Ms. Higgins, the woman who spurred the investigation and a wider movement, joined Ms. Jenkins and Ms. Gillard in calling on all parties to the policy to implement the recommendations in full.

“I want to thank a lot of brave people who shared their stories that contributed to this review,” she said.

Independent MP Helen Haines also backed the calls, saying the report’s focus on culture and leadership, as well as structural and systematic changes, were crucial.

“The statistics and personal experiences in this report are shocking, but unfortunately for many people in the building they will not be surprised when they read these things, they know they are true,” Dr Haines said.

Brittany Higgins has demanded that the recommendations be fully implemented. ( supply )

Australian of the year Grace Tame said the review had revealed the “abuse ecosystem” of parliament.

“Until every recommendation is implemented and real changes follow, unfortunately all this will be another theatrical announcement,” Ms. Tame wrote on Twitter.

Federal Labor Party used the findings, with opposition leader Anthony Albanese using Question Time to ask Prime Minister Scott Morrison if he agreed that “everyone working in this building, including staff, deserves a safer job.”

“Yes, Mr. Chairman, of course yes,” replied Mr. Morrison.

At a news conference minutes after the report was made public, Morrison said a stressful job was no excuse for misbehavior.

“Like everyone who works in this building, I find the statistics presented, they are certainly terrible and disturbing,” he said.

“I would like to look at them more surprisingly. But they look just as horrible to me. And that is why the actions I think are recommended cover all the territory that enables us to move forward.

Women Minister Marise Paynes said the report made it clear she had more work to do.

“It is deeply disappointing that if anyone arrives here inspired, only to be made, only to be disappointed because of the treatment they experience from others,” Senator Payne said.

“This is terrible for them. It is completely unacceptable and not good for the country they are serving.”

Jenkins says ‘change will happen’, but what will happen next?

The government will now consider its response to the review, and as part of this, Finance Minister Simon Birmingham and Special State Secretary Ben Morton will begin consultations with the opposition, small parties and representatives.

Mr. Morrison has already instructed his department to provide every resource and support needed to do so.

And in the meantime, the government will continue the existing support that has been set up, such as an independent grievance mechanism, 24-hour support line and workplace safety training.

“These important supports will continue to function and be adapted as needed as Parliament responds to these recommendations,” Mr Morrison said.

Ms. Jenkins is confident that eventually, the result will be positive.

“I’m really convinced that there will be a change, not just because we have submitted a really useful, practical and evidence – based report, but also because the wider Australian community, including other workplaces, expects absolutely more, “she said.

“There is a big moment for change across the board and there is no doubt, you know, the report is called ‘set the standard’, that we have made recommendations that say you should actually meet the standards you have set for other jobs. .

“For all these reasons, I think this is the moment where change will happen.”