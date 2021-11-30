Devyani International stock price target: A ‘pizza with chicken broth’: Jefferies sees 75% upside in this market debut





NEW DELHI: Describing Devyani International as a pizza with chicken broth, Jefferies India stock analysts say the counter is a strong candidate for the acquisition with a potential increase in the 75 per cent range. The stock jumped 6.94 percent to NSE after the start of coverage and traded at Rs 148.70, from Rs 139.05 the day before. Jefferies has a 12-month target of Rs 240 per share. During the IPO, shares were available in the range of Rs 86-90. Devyani International debuted on the stock exchange at Rs 141 in August. However, prices have not moved much since then. Analysts say the company record has been modest in some respects. Covid-19 has been a reverse wind, but accelerated self-help measures have helped the company. Aggressive addition of shops and better economy is also a plus point, they point out. The intermediary expects an annual increase of 37 percent in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) during FY20-24. However, not everyone is bullish on stocks. Before Jefferies released his views, two analysts had begun covering Devyani International with a separate mandate, data available on Refinitiv showed. One has a sales estimate with a target of Rs 87 and the other has a purchase with a target of Rs 163.

During the September quarter, the company improved its performance. Operating income rose 124 per cent year-on-year to Rs 516 crore while Ebitda margins improved to 23.9%. The company also reported a net profit of Rs 47 crore versus a loss of Rs 65 crore in the respective quarter of last year. The company management said they opened 111 new net stores across all major brands in the 6 months ended September 30, 2021, with 68 new net stores being added to Q2FY22. Our long-term focus is on consolidating our presence in major metro cities as we touch on smaller cities, enabling us to bring our brands closer to our customers, said Ravi Jaipuria, President, Devyani International.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/markets/stocks/news/a-juicy-chicken-pizza-jefferies-sees-75-upside-in-this-market-debutant/articleshow/88001780.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

