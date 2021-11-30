Biden says he expects no more travel restrictions or blockages as the Covid omicron variant spreads





President Joe Biden said Monday that he does not expect the United States to impose additional travel restrictions to curb the spread of the omicron virus variant, bringing some stocks to higher airlines. Airline and airspace reserves fell sharply on Friday as some countries reported cases of the omicron variant and imposed new travel restrictions. The United States on Monday began temporarily banning visitors from South Africa, where scientists first reported the species, and from Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. The prevalence of the variant will determine whether more travel restrictions are needed, Biden told a news conference Monday. “I do not anticipate this at this point,” he said. The president also said he does not think blockades are necessary. The new rules come three weeks after the US lifted strict pandemic travel rules that barred entry for foreign visitors from the UK, Brazil, India, South Africa and nearly 30 other countries. Airline executives said bookings increased after the administration set a date to lift the rules, which were initially set at the start of the pandemic. Omicron case reports extend from Israel to Hong Kong and Canada. Israel and Japan enforced some of the strictest travel bans, temporarily banning foreign visitors. Domestic travel has recovered significantly this year as vaccines were widely discontinued and cities eased pandemic restrictions. American Airlines had some of their busiest days since February 2020 during Thanksgiving week. Large network airlines depend heavily on long-distance international travel. Drivers have been particularly optimistic about the return of transatlantic travel in 2022, but additional travel constraints could slow the recovery of this segment. United Airlines added 0.7%, lowering previous earnings recorded following Biden comments. Delta Air Lines and American Airlines ended with declines of 0.4% and less than 0.1% respectively. Discount carriers with no transatlantic or other remote international services rose with Spirit earning 3.3% and Sun Country closing the day with 2.9%.

