A NASA astronaut will become the first black woman to live and work on the International Space Station





Jessica Watkins will be the first woman of color to live and work on the board of International ROOM Station.

Station. Watkins will leave in April 2022 with three other astronauts and will spend six months in it ISS . A 33-year-old NASA The astronaut will be the first woman of color to live and work on the International Space Station, announced NASA earlier this month. Jessica Watkins will depart in April 2022 with three other astronauts – NASA’s Kjell Lindgren and Robert Hines and Samantha Cristoforetti from the European Space Agency, according to NASA. She is scheduled to serve as a mission specialist on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4, which will last for six months. This will be Watkins’ first time in space. Watkins was born in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and raised in Lafayette, Colorado. New York Times reported. She later graduated from Stanford University with a Bachelor of science in Geological and Environmental Sciences and then from the University of California, Los Angeles with a doctorate in geology. The 33-year-old joined the class of candidates for astronauts in 2017, where she underwent a two-year training. According to her biography on the NASA website, “its training” included scientific and technical information, intensive guidance on International Space Station systems, space travel, robotics, physiological training, T-38 flight training, water and desert survival training , training in geology and training in expedition skills “. Watkins told The Times that she hopes her mission will inspire children of color, and “especially young girls of color, to be able to see an example of ways they can participate and succeed. “. “For me, this has been really important, and so, if I can contribute to it in some way, it’s definitely worth it,” she added. Watkins is also set to step on the moon with the Artemis team in 2024. according to Space.com. NASA astronauts have not been to the moon since the last Apollo mission in 1972. NASA sent the first American of color, Guion S. Bluford, into space in 1983. Mae Jemison was the first woman of color to enter space in 1992 with the Space Shuttle Endeavor team. In 2018, astronaut Jeanette Epps was supposed to become the first woman of color to join the ISS crew, but NASA replaced her with Serena Auñón-Chancellor instead, The Times reported. It is unclear why NASA made the change. NASA did not immediately respond to an Insider request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.in/science/news/a-nasa-astronaut-is-set-to-become-the-first-black-woman-to-live-and-work-at-the-international-space-station/articleshow/87994453.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos