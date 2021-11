Fall Into the Blues: Music fills Genetti for Billtown Blues Association’s annual fundraiser | News, Sports, Work

“Until 2006, music known today as blues will only exist in the classical record department at your local public library.” goes to sarcastic opener riff “I can not set you free” as interpreted by celebrities “Blues Brothers”. However, 15 years after Jake and Elwood jokingly said the blouse was going to die, two local bands pulled out an audience’s blouse at the Hotel Genetti as part of “Fall Into the Blues” fundraising. A portion of those funds will help send Williamsport Cadillac Cats and the Noaker-Combs duo to Memphis, Tennessee, for next year’s 37th annual International Blues Challenge. Both groups performed together “Slim and the Perkolators,” a guest group and a semifinalist in last year’s International Blues Challenge. Bryan Noaker and Allan Combs opened the night on stage with their guitars and vocals, leading to the Cadillac Cats featuring Blair Mitcheltree on guitar, Becky Wool singing vocals, Shawn Strickland on accordion, Urie Kline on drums and Garrett Gaetano on bass guitar . . Noaker and Combs have previously represented Williamsport in the International Blues Challenge; Noaker in 2018 and Combs in 2019. Moreover, Mitcheltree and Strickland have previously competed separately in the solo / duo category at the International Blues Challenge. Each year, the Billtown Blues Association submits a solo / duo performance and a group performance to the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tennessee. Both acts qualified for the audition concert during the Billtown Blues Festival 2021 and are set to travel to Tennessee. To support that trip, the association organized the Fall Into the Blues fundraiser, which featured a silent auction of donations from local businesses. As the night went on, some of the attendees climbed to the floor in front of the stage to dance, sharing the performers ’passion for the blues. Two of the Cadillac Cats, Blair Mitcheltree and Becky Wool, shared their love for the genre. “You express so much in so little” tha Mitcheltree. “The blouse is alive and well. We are one of 10 bands that I believe are keeping the blues alive and well in Williamsport. ” “It is the heart and soul and the feeling of music. “If someone is trying to say something, you feel it.” said Wool. According to its website, the Billtown Blues Association intends to host its 32nd Annual Billtown Blues Festival from June 10 to 12 at the Lycoming County Fair in Hughesville. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

