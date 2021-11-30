Delta Vs. Omicron: More mutations do not necessarily make a worse Covid-19 virus





But doctors want to remind Americans that they are already facing a pretty scary variant of the coronavirus, and that is Delta.

Delta managed to invade the entire United States within a few weeks of early summer, changing the outlook for a country that was delivering vaccines and hoping for the same speed.

“At the end of June, the seven-day moving average of reported cases was about 12,000. On July 27, the seven-day moving average of cases reached over 60,000. This case rate looked more like the case rate we had seen before the vaccine. available, “US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on its website. “The Delta variant is very sticky, more than 2 times more sticky than previous variants.”

Delta currently accounts for more than 99% of coronavirus cases that are genetically sequenced in the US, according to the CDC.

It remains to be seen if Omicron will cross the Delta, but it will be difficult. “We still have, of course, in the US, a serious increase in the Delta variant. We need to think about that,” said director of the National Institutes of Health Dr. Francis Collins for CNN on Monday. According to Johns Hopkins University, the US is now counting an average of 70,094 new Covid-19 cases and 730 deaths each day. And JHU says 75% of intensive care unit beds in the US are occupied, 15% of them by Covid-19 patients. Comparison of Omicron and Delta Many of the 50 mutations marking the Omicron variant are being made – 32 of them in the nail protein, which is the rod-shaped structure that covers the surface of the virus and is used to attach to human cells so that the virus can infect . those. But Delta has its constellation of scary mutations, and they have made it the worst version of the virus ever seen. It passes through populations, replacing more disturbing variants that have mutations that should allow them to avoid the effects of vaccines, such as the Beta variant, for example. Robert Garry, a virologist at the University of Tulane, has made a head-to-head comparison of the mutations seen in Delta and Omicron. Omicron has “a portion of them right away,” Garry told CNN. “But we’ve seen some kind of evolutionary leap before,” he added. “There are definitely hotspots where this virus likes to change now,” he said. But just because there are many mutations does not necessarily mean that they will be added to a worse virus. “What all those changes to the aggregate will do for the things that matter to this virus, we do not know yet,” Garry said. But he does not see many significant mutations that could make the Omicron version more contagious than the Delta. “The ones that can affect the transmitter, I mean, I just don’t see a lot of things that would give it a real strong edge over Delta,” he said. “That’s really the big question. You know, when you enter a population that has Delta, will it go out of competition or not?” Other genetics experts also note that Omicron does not have some of the changes that helped make Delta so highly contagious. “Given that Omicron lacks so many of the non-spike mutations that seem to contribute to Delta’s fitness growth, I would not be surprised if its internal transmissibility is similar to Gamma,” Trevor said. Bedford, a genome scientist and epidemiologist at the University of Washington and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, said on Twitter. Ai iu referua a study in September by researchers at the Broad Institute, who found at least three mutations in the Delta variant, which they said seemed to help make it more transmissible. Some of the mutations that increase transmissibility are also seen in variants that have died, such as the one called Kappa. Defense against Covid-19 Garry sees mutations that may help Omicron evade the body’s immune response – especially from previous infections. “This is likely to circumvent immunity. So is Delta, and before that Alpha and Beta. Should we work on a specific vaccine? Yes,” he said. The vaccine-induced immune response is broader than the response produced by a natural infection, so vaccinated people may still be protected from serious diseases, doctors said. “Your best defense against Delta is to get vaccinated, and if you have already been vaccinated and it has been six months since you got Pfizer or Moderna, get your booster, two months since J&J, get your booster,” Collins told CNN. “That was a reason already, but now add Omicron to the mix,” he said. “And we believe that this new variant, which will probably come to our shores, will also be something that vaccines and boosters can help you with.” The CDC stepped up its guidelines for boosters on Monday, saying all adults should receive booster vaccines six months after completing the first two doses of Moderna’s vaccine or Pfizer / BioNTech and two months after receiving a single-dose Johnson vaccine. & Johnson. And there is no known mutation that can cause a virus to avoid precautions like face masks, hand washing and physical distancing. Even if a mutation helps a virus become more stable as an airborne pathogen, better ventilation can help prevent transmission.

