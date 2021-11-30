COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday





Quebec reported 756 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and two new deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 447,387 confirmed cases and 11,576 people have died.

There are 226 people in hospital (an increase of 10), including 45 in intensive care (a decrease of three).

The province has administered 13,594,078 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 22,048 doses in the last 24 hours.

Eighty-five percent of the qualified population in the province (ages five and up) has received one dose of the vaccine and 81 percent have received two doses. Note: The vaccination rate in Quebec has been adjusted to include children aged five to 11, causing the overall rate to drop. Vaccinations for the group began on Wednesday. The Quebec Department of Health does not publish the number of vaccines administered on weekends and public holidays. Health Minister Christian Dubis called on Quebecer residents to seriously consider their travel plans this holiday season, in light of the omicron version of COVID-19. A case of the variant was confirmed in Quebec on Monday. Director of Public Health, Dr. Horacio Arruda said the tests revealed that a woman had recently returned from Nigeria. Dub warned that Ottawa could impose stricter re-entry requirements on those traveling abroad with little warning. Variant cases have been reported in countries including the Netherlands, Australia, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Italy, Germany, Belgium and Israel. “The coming weeks will be critical.” Cases grow in Kahnawake Kahnawake remains on the “red alert” as more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the community. As of Sunday, 22 cases were confirmed in the Mohawk community, with over 60 people in preventive isolation. According to public health authorities, most of the infected are children aged four and five attending a school and kindergarten in the area. “We have a lot [contacts] in our nursery and there are families working or living with grandparents, “said Lisa Westaway, director of the Kateri Memorial Hospital Center.” Our risk [of outbreaks] it is higher than other communities ”. Busking resumes on Metro Musicians can perform on the Metro again this week. For the first time in 20 months,Montral Transport Company(STM) has authorized only five places where musicians can play: three at Berri-UQAM, one at Guy-Concordia and one at Jean-Talon station. Artists will need to reserve a two-hour time online and wear a mask when performing unless they are playing a wind instrument. Vaccinations for children 5 to 11 years in a row Vaccines will be administered in schools this week for children aged five to 11 whose parents have signed consent forms. Health Minister Christian Dub thanked parents and families on Monday, saying over a third of all children in the province have been vaccinated or have an appointment. He said about 20,000 children are vaccinated every day. He said he expects those numbers to increase with the start of the school campaign. Quebecis hopes to give a dose to every qualified child by Christmas. FRIEND | The Quebec Vaccine Program for Children explained: The Quebecs COVID-19 vaccination program for children is explained Quebec children ages five to 11 can now get their vaccines. The Prime Minister hopes that the parents will vaccinate their children, but he does not want to put pressure on them. 2:26 The main stories of COVID-19 What are the symptoms of COVID-19? Ethe.

New or worsening cough.

Difficulty breathing.

Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.

Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).

Sore throat

General muscle pain.

Headache.

Fatigue.

Loss of appetite. If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks you to call 18776444545 to make an appointment at a screening clinic. To book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go to the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545. You can find information on COVID-19 in the provincehereand information on the situation in Montrealhere.

