International
How to distinguish between ‘super cold’, Omicron, Delta and flu
Washing your hands and wearing a face mask has never been more important as a number of viruses are circulating.
Hundreds of thousands of people are coming down with symptoms every day, while many others have no symptoms but are contagious.
Colleagues, relatives and friends usually complain of runny nose, a cough that does not go away or just feels under the weather.
So when you come down to something, how should you react?
Regardless of your symptoms, it may be best to get a Covid test just to check it.
If it is positive, there are strict rules of self-isolation. But if it is negative, experts say that if you are not well, it is better to stay away from people to prevent the spread of insects, anyway.
Even if you are convinced that you have a cold, it can be Covid, and vice versa.
We understand – it becomes difficult to keep up with the tips and when you take your nose run seriously.
Here, we give an idea of what to expect with each virus at the moment – from the latest super Covid Omicron type to the classic classic cold.
flu
Most people are familiar with the flu and how it feels. It is similar to coronavirus, although both are caused by different defects.
People with the flu do not have as much loss of smell or taste as those with Covid, the data suggest.
The World Health Organization says that seasonal flu is characterized by the sudden onset of fever (high fever), cough (usually dry), headache, muscle and joint pain, severe nausea, sore throat, and runny nose.
Dr Conall Watson, epidemiological consultant at the UK Health Insurance Agency (UKHSA) said that now is the time to get a flu vaccine if you have not already done so.
He explained: “Temperatures are falling and winter is approaching. The flu usually rises at this time of year, so if you are eligible for an NHS flu vaccine and have not yet done so, please book as soon as you can.
The worst cold ever
The so-called worst cold ever seemed to start spreading in the late summer.
Experts said a debt of immunity, due to months of isolation, meant that common colds felt particularly bad.
NHS charts say a common cold can cause:
- A blocked nose or leak
- A sore throat
- Headache
- Muscle pain
- coughing
- Sneezing
- An elevated temperature
- Pressure on your ears and face
- Loss of taste and smell
The difference between a cold and the flu is that a cold usually does not cause such a sudden rise in temperature.
There may be more blockage in the sinuses and a feeling of suffocation, compared to the flu which is more like a total fatigue of the body.
When it comes to Covid, it is best to do a test, says Prof Tim Spector, an epidemiologist at Kings College London.
The data show that about one in four people who think their symptoms are cold actually have Covid.
Covid
Covid symptoms vary greatly between people.
The NHS says that to get a free PCR test, you need a new persistent cough, high temperature, and loss of taste and / or smell.
This is not to say that Covid is limited to these three symptoms – these are just the criteria that health care providers have decided to use to make coronavirus testing as specific as possible.
Other public health organs included far more symptoms than compensation.
The World Health Organization says the most common symptoms are fever, cough, fatigue, and loss of taste or smell.
Less common signs are sore throat, headache, aches and pains, diarrhea, redness of the skin or stain on the fingers or toes, and red or irritated eyes.
About two-thirds of people infected with Covid show symptoms.
But that could change because, as millions of vaccines are made, people suffer from a milder disease.
This according to the ZOE Covid Symptom Study app, which has been tracking the outbreak for more than a year.
Positive patients who use the app most often have headaches and runny nose, reported by 73 percent.
It is followed by a sneeze (60 percent), a sore throat (49 percent) and a persistent cough (49 percent).
These symptoms are likely to occur among others. Having just one headache, for example, does not necessarily mean you have Covid.
The Office for National Statistics, another nationwide study to track Covid, also says the most commonly reported symptoms continue to be cough, fatigue and headache.
Delta variants
The Delta variant is currently the most prevalent in the UK, accounting for about 60 percent of infections.
As it increased in number of cases, evidence showed that its symptoms may be different from the original version of the virus, by Wuhan.
Coughing and loss of taste and smell are not as common with Delta, according to data from the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC).
Changes in symptoms go down in evolution.
Meanwhile, a sub-variant of Delta that accounts for about 15 percent of cases in the UK is less likely to show symptoms at all, according to a study by Imperial College London.
AY.4.2 was shown to cause disease in 66.7 percent of infected people compared to 76.4 percent in those with Delta.
Omicron variants
The doctor who gave the first alarm about the Omicron variant has claimed that it causes various symptoms.
Precisely for this reason she initially prompted testing, wondering why the young people who came to the clinic did not have the classic signs of Covid.
Dr Angelique Coetzee, a private physician and president of the South African Medical Association, suggests that the main symptoms of Omicron are fatigue, body aches and headaches.
Dr Coetzee, who is also on the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Vaccines, told Reuters that unlike Delta, so far patients have reported no loss of smell or taste.
She said all the patients she had seen herself so far had mild illness.
This could be for a number of reasons, including the fact that the patients were younger or that at least half had been vaccinated.
After all, there is much that scientists do not know about the Omicron variant, which was only discovered on November 23rd.
Prof Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer, said it would take at least another three weeks before more information could be obtained.
During this time, the NHS is adding booster vaccines, giving them to anyone who received the second dose of the vaccine three months ago.
We pay for your stories!
Do you have a story for The Sun’s news desk?
Sources
2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/16893229/difference-between-omicron-delta-covid-flu-cold-symptoms/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]