Report: Unbridled sexual harassment in the Australian Parliament

MELBOURNE, Australia Men sliding down corridors watching women up and down. Women who wear fake laces to block unwanted breakthroughs. Touch hard, kiss, comment on the look. Fear of speaking.

A comprehensive summary of the workplace culture in the Australian Parliament depicts a horrific picture of widespread sexual harassment, with employees sharing shocking stories of an alcohol-saturated atmosphere where powerful men blurred lines and crossed borders with impunity .

of report, released on Tuesday, was commissioned by the Australian government in March, shortly after a confession by former rape workers in the House of Commons sent shockwaves through the halls of Australian government. He found that one-third of parliamentary employees, 40 percent of women had experienced sexual harassment. About 1 percent of the more than 1,700 people who participated in the review said they had been the victim of an attempted or actual sexual assault.

In response, Australian Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins, who conducted the study, proposed a series of measures to address power imbalances, gender inequality and lack of accountability that she said had made Parliament a hostile workplace for many employees. especially young female staff. members.