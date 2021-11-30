International
Report: Unbridled sexual harassment in the Australian Parliament
MELBOURNE, Australia Men sliding down corridors watching women up and down. Women who wear fake laces to block unwanted breakthroughs. Touch hard, kiss, comment on the look. Fear of speaking.
A comprehensive summary of the workplace culture in the Australian Parliament depicts a horrific picture of widespread sexual harassment, with employees sharing shocking stories of an alcohol-saturated atmosphere where powerful men blurred lines and crossed borders with impunity .
of report, released on Tuesday, was commissioned by the Australian government in March, shortly after a confession by former rape workers in the House of Commons sent shockwaves through the halls of Australian government. He found that one-third of parliamentary employees, 40 percent of women had experienced sexual harassment. About 1 percent of the more than 1,700 people who participated in the review said they had been the victim of an attempted or actual sexual assault.
In response, Australian Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins, who conducted the study, proposed a series of measures to address power imbalances, gender inequality and lack of accountability that she said had made Parliament a hostile workplace for many employees. especially young female staff. members.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison call the findings of rampant sexual harassment are appalling and added that I would like to look more surprising. He said the government would review the reports’ recommendations, including the establishment of an independent central grievance body, a code of conduct and alcohol policies, but declined to accept them.
The Australian Parliament has long had a reputation as a testosterone-fed bunker, a country left behind by the rest of society, as the country’s corporations and other institutions made gradual moves towards gender equality. In the last 20 years, Australia has declined from 15th to 50th place in the world for parliamentary gender diversity.
After Brittany Higgins, a former member of the parliamentary staff, said earlier this year that she had been raped by an older colleague in the office of defense ministers, thousands of women marched in cities across Australia to demand change.
Women in politics who had never felt they had an opportunity to share their experiences have come up with stories of misogyny and sexual assault and harassment they endured: stories of being embraced, humiliated, insulted, ignored, interrupted. Some female federal lawmakers have resigned in recent years, in part because of disrespect and abuse.
New report tried to both put numbers on the breadth of problems in Australian politics and add, in sometimes painful details, to the stories that have emerged. Among the comments that participants shared anonymously with investigators:
The deputy sitting next to me leaned over. Also thinking he wanted to show me something, I bent down. He grabbed me and stuck his tongue in my throat. The others all laughed. It was revolting and humiliating.
Male aspiring politicians who thought of nothing, on one occasion, to take you, to kiss you on the lips, to lift you up, to touch you, to pet you down, for comments on appearance, you know, common.
It is a world of men and you remember it every day thanks to the looks up and down, the representation in the chambers of parliament, the preferential treatment that politicians give to senior male journalists.
I thought it was normal to tell people that some people should avoid events. I thought it was normal to tell people how to take alcohol to be safe. Now that I look back, this is crazy.
I often describe the House of Parliament as the sexiest place I have ever worked. I think there is a drinking culture in the workplace. There is not much responsibility. Boys are boys. And this behavior is celebrated.
The young women, especially the media advisors who came, especially the young women who came, were like fresh meat and challenges.
The report describes a toxic work culture fueled by power imbalances between members of Parliament and their staff. In this pressure cooker environment, sexual harassment normalized and offenders acted with impunity because there was little room for recourse, the review says.
Parliament is essentially about power, and that power goes in multiple directions, Ms Jenkins told a news conference shortly after the review was published. We have heard that imbalance of power and abuse of power is one of the main drivers of harassment, sexual harassment and sexual assault.
Flying in and out of Parliament’s nature, most lawmakers and staff members do not live in the nations capital, Canberra, and stay there only during the weeks when it is in session created a sense of isolation, the report said.
One person interviewed for the report compared the culture to the high school students in the camp: There is a group of bad students on a school trip and they think everyone’s fair play, and whatever happens in Canberra, stays in Canberra and is kind of cheap for – all.
Unable to go home when Parliament was sitting, many people preferred to stay late at work or drink with their colleagues, increasing the risk of misconduct, the review found.
Alcohol was sometimes present during parliamentary affairs. Members of parliament have gone to the rostrum of Parliament to vote under the influence of alcohol, according to a submission for consideration. And at night, drinking was a key feature of networking and socializing events.
A workplace environment characterized by intense loyalty, prioritizing optics, and, in political offices, intensive media scrutiny, and the public interest, discouraged employees from expressing themselves. Doing so can be dangerous, they said.
I have been sexually harassed several times, I have been sexually assaulted, harassed and terrorized, a person told investigators. And I was told that if I ever asked for help or talked about what happened to me, my professional reputation and personal life would be ruined.
Because members of Parliament do not have a direct employer, it is difficult to penalize those who engage in misconduct, the review found. Lawmakers are also responsible for hiring and managing their employees and have broad powers to lay off them, creating an unsafe job.
Susan Harris Rimmer, a law professor at Griffith University who is a former member of the parliamentary staff, called the report’s findings an embarrassing but accurate picture.
The review shows that Parliament has not been a safe workplace for women or for any minority, she said, and that there was no recourse; seemingly bad behavior could not be fixed.
The report’s recommendations are similar to those set in Britain, the United States and Canada in previous years and implemented in Australian jobs 20 years ago, she said. Calls for basic reforms found in other democratic legislatures, as a system of complaints independent of the main parties, have been ignored for years.
“Recommendations are just direct practice for a modern workplace, most of them, and it is still shocking to me that this level of pain and suffering has been taken to come to a place where Parliament reaches the rest of Australia and the rest of the world,” he said. she.
Ever since she published her confession about rape within Parliament, Ms. Higgins has become an advocate for victims of sexual abuse and harassment. The man she accused of raping her, Bruce Lehrmann, 26, will stand trial in Canberra. He has pleaded not guilty.
In one declaration, Mrs. Higgins said of the new report: “I hope all policy makers not only engage, but fully implement these recommendations.”
