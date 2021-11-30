EXCLUSIVE Chinese province targets journalists, foreign students with a new planned surveillance system

Beijing, Nov 29 (Reuters) – Security officials in one of China’s largest provinces have authorized a surveillance system they say they want to use to track international journalists and students among “other suspicious people,” documents showed. reviewed by Reuters.

A July 29 tender document published on the Henan provincial government procurement website – first reported in the media – details plans for a system that can compile individual files for such interested persons coming to Henan using 3,000 face recognition cameras related to various national and regional databases.

A contract worth 5 million yuan ($ 782,000) was awarded on September 17 to Chinese technology company Neusoft (600718.SS), which was asked to complete the construction of the system within two months of signing the contract, separate documents published on the website. Henan government procurement website showed. Reuters was unable to determine if the system was currently operating.

Shenyang-based Neusoft did not respond to requests for comment.

China is trying to build what some security experts describe as one of the most sophisticated surveillance technology networks in the world, with millions of cameras in public places and the growing use of techniques such as smartphone monitoring and face recognition.

The US-based surveillance research firm IPVM, which has closely followed the expansion of the network and initially identified the Henan document, said the tender was unique in specifying journalists as targets for surveillance and providing a plan for security authorities. public to quickly locate them and hinder their work.

“While the PRC has a documented history of detaining and punishing journalists for performing their duties, this document illustrates the first known example of custom-built security technology by the PRC to simplify state repression of journalists,” the head said. of IPVM Operations, Donald Maye, using the initials of the People’s Republic of China.

Reuters was unable to find any documents identifying journalists or foreigners as specific targets of surveillance systems in other parts of China.

The Henan provincial government and police did not respond to requests for comment. The Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China also did not comment.

“TAILED AND CONTROLLED”

The nearly 200-page tender document from the Henan Department of Public Safety gives no reason why it wants to track down international journalists or students. Another category of people she said she wanted to track down were “women from neighboring countries who are illegal residents”.

Public access to the tender document was deactivated on Monday.

The cameras specified in the tender document should be able to create a relatively accurate file for individuals whose faces are partially covered by a mask or goggles, and the target ones should be searchable in the database. simply by uploading a photo or looking for their facial attributes.

The system will be operated by at least 2,000 officers and police and specifies that journalists will be divided into three categories: red, yellow, green, in descending order of risk, according to the tender.

Various police forces covering all of Henan, whose 99 million inhabitants make it China’s third largest province by population, will be connected to the platform in order to take action in the event of a warning, he explains. tender.

Warnings will be made if a journalist while in Henan registers at a hotel, buys a ticket or crosses the provincial border, according to the tender.

“Suspects should be monitored and checked, dynamic research analysis and risk assessments should be made, and journalists should be treated according to their category,” the tender said.

The tender also detailed various early warning systems for other groups.

MEDIUM CONTROL

Some press freedom groups say the ruling Chinese Communist Party has tightened control over the media since Chinese President Xi Jinping took office in 2012.

In February, the China Foreign Correspondents Club (FCCC) said China used measures to prevent coronavirus, intimidation and visa restrictions to limit foreign reporting in 2020, citing responses to an annual survey of correspondents and interviews with chiefs of bureaus.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry at the time called the FCCC report “unfounded” and said China always welcomes media and journalists from all countries to cover news in China by law. “What we oppose is ideological prejudice against China and fake news in the name of press freedom,” a spokesman said.

While much of Henan’s document refers to journalists, some segments specify “foreign journalists.”

In October last year, the Henan government published on its procurement platform for potential suppliers a brief summary of the target project in which it said the system would “focus on foreigners” and help “protect sovereignty, security and national interests “.

The contract was put to tender on July 29, days after foreign journalists from the BBC, LA Times, Agence France-Presse and others reporting on devastating floods in Henan were targeted by a nationalist campaign on China’s social media platform. , heavily censored, Weibo.

FCCC said at the time was “too concerned to witness online and offline harassment of journalists” covering the floods. He described how, for example, a Weibo account asked its 1.6 million followers to report the whereabouts of a foreign journalist reporting on the floods.

The tender also said the system should be able to track the movements of international students through methods such as mobile phone positioning and travel bookings – especially during key dates such as the country’s national day or the annual parliamentary session.

“On sensitive dates, launch an early wartime warning mechanism,” it said.

(1 $ = 6.3924 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)

