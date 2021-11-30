Devyani International explodes as foreign brokerage launches coverage





Devyani International rose 4.86% to Rs 145.75 after a foreign broker reportedly started stock coverage with a price target of Rs 240. According to reports, the brokerage sees 37% EBITDA CAGR VF20-24E with aggressive store additions and better economy. The price target of 240 Rs is at 64.67% premium to the ruling market price. On a consolidated basis, Devyani International reported a net profit of Rs 45.70 crore in the second quarter VF22 versus a net loss of Rs 66.70 crore in the second quarter VF21. Revenue from operations in the second quarter increased by 124% to Rs 516.1 crore from 229.9 crore reported in the same period last year. Devyani International is Yum!’S biggest franchise! Brands Inc. (which operates brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell) in India and are among the largest operators of fast service chain restaurants (QSR) in India, on a non-exclusive basis, and operate 803 stores in more than 175 cities in India, Nigeria and Nepal, as of September 30, 2021. In addition, DIL is a franchise for the Costa Coffee brand and stores in India. Shares of Devyani International were listed on August 16, 2021. Skrip was listed at Rs 141 per share, with a premium of 56.67% against the initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 90 per share. Devyani International IPO was subscribed 116.71 times. The issue was opened for bidding on August 4, 2021 and closed on August 6, 2021. The IPO price target was fixed at Rs 86-90 per share. Powered by Capital Market – Live News (This story was not edited by Business Standard staff and was automatically created from a shared source.)

