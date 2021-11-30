The first spacewalk for Crew-3 has been suspended

NASA canceled the International Space Station’s first spacewalk for SpaceX Crew-3 members due to a landfill announcement.

What you need to know Debris caused by a destroyed Russian satellite

The existing S-band antenna was sent to the Space Station 20 years ago

The operation will be the first spacewalk for Expedition 66

The spacewalk was scheduled for Tuesday at 7:10 a.m. EST, but NASA issued a tip saying Monday night, the space agency decided to delay the spacewalk.

“… NASA received an announcement about the debris for the International Space Station. Due to the lack of opportunity to properly assess the danger it may pose to astronauts, the teams have decided to delay the spacewalk until there is more information. , “NASA said in a press release.

While NASA has not confirmed the origin of the landfill, the issue has been in the news in recent weeks. Russia destroyed one of its satellites during an anti-satellite weapons test (ASAT) on Monday, November 15, causing debris. The test sparked an international backlash, with the US condemning the move.

Today, miles above us, there are American astronauts and Russian cosmonauts on the International Space Station, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Nov. 15. What the Russians did today with these 1,500 pieces of traceable orbital debris poses a danger, not only to those astronauts, not only to those cosmonauts, but also to satellites for the interests of all nations.

During a news conference Monday, Nov. 29, Dana Weigel, NASA’s deputy director of ISS, said as the agency continues to track the aftermath of the Russian anti-satellite test that created a large debris field in mid-November, the current risk during this spatial walk falls within a safe operating range.

We run different models and forecasts to understand what our environment is of course, most of these parts we are talking about in costume are much smaller than we can trace, Weigel said. So this is done only through modeling and understanding the environment from experiments and from previous knowledge. So this particular EVA risk of MMOD (meteoroid and orbital debris) falls into the family of what we have had for EVAs in recent years.

She noted that there is a risk of approximately 7% increase in penetration either in space suits or on the space station, which Weigel stressed does not mean it is a catastrophic event.

For the suit itself, there is a certain penetration size that can be supported. There is an urgent oxygen pack in the suit that would feed him for a while. So it covers that range, and of course, bigger items, Weigel said. Also, just to give you a sense of it, when we talk about EVA risk, it is generally around one in 2700. So this is considered the risk of having some degree of penetration over the course over the duration of an EVA of six and a half hours.

Many countries previously condemned the destruction of the missing Soviet satellite, which threatened the space station along with many other satellites. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in an interview with Spectrum News that the Russian military operated without the contribution of Roscosmos, the Russian space agency.

And that’s incredible, “Nelson said.” I think it shows that there was one side of the Russian government that did not know what the other hand was doing. I would suspect they would not do this again.

Meanwhile, space travel is postponed and will resume once NASA has given it all clear.

The reason for walking in space

Two Crew-3 astronauts will be able to control their first spacewalk as part of Expedition 66 aboard the International Space Station when that happens.

6.5 hours of EVA (off-air activity) will be done to replace a communication antenna that has been active on the ISS board for the past 20 years.

NASA intercepted astronauts Tom Mashburn and Kayla Barron to carry out the operation. They will replace a degraded subset of the S-band antenna (SASA) with a backup that was sent to the Space Station about a decade ago.

While the degradation of the antennas has had a limited impact on the station’s operations, the mission managers decided to install a new antenna to ensure communication redundancy, “NASA said in a statement.” The space station has additional S-band systems with high-speed as well as the KU high-bandwidth communication system that transmits video. “

Marshburn, who will be completing his fifth spacewalk, will climb to the bottom of the Canadarm2 robotic arm to work with Barron.

European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer will operate the arm from inside the station, and NASA astronaut Raja Chari will observe over the shoulder, as well as make some communications between the crew outside the Space Station, as well as with the team. of EV on the ground.

We learned we had a degraded S-belt assembly in mid-September. This time allowed Tom and Kayla to go to our neutral flight lab or the large pool where we practice space walks and practice our exact spacewalk to be executed tomorrow, said Vincent LaCourt, director of NASA Space Walking Flight. So this is a huge advantage to give them that practice for success tomorrow.

Ahead of the launch in recent weeks of the new module of the Russian node, Prichal, Nelson said he spoke several times with Dmitry Rogoz and ensured good working space relations with Russia. Nelson added that he was invited to travel to Moscow for a personal meeting.

Allowing COVID, I will go to the first case, he said. We have a great partnership with the Russian space agency and we have since the Soviet Union, since 1975 when Tom Stafford and Alexi Leonov, the two respective commanders, anchored together and lived in space for nine days. And we have been cooperating with the Russians ever since.

Weigel said Monday that they are still working to reach an agreement with Roscosmos for a crew exchange and to fly a cosmonaut to a Crew Dragon capsule as early as next fall on the Crew-5 mission.

We had a lot of good discussions with our Russian colleagues to do a crew exchange, Weigel said. I think, as you know, it has always been our goal to fly astronauts and cosmonauts in both vehicles, both to Soyuz and to our crew vehicles. And so these discussions are going very well.

The 254th spacewalk for the ISS will resume at a later date with NASA providing direct coverage.