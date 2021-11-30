International
The first spacewalk for Crew-3 has been suspended
NASA canceled the International Space Station’s first spacewalk for SpaceX Crew-3 members due to a landfill announcement.
What you need to know
- Debris caused by a destroyed Russian satellite
- The existing S-band antenna was sent to the Space Station 20 years ago
- The operation will be the first spacewalk for Expedition 66
The spacewalk was scheduled for Tuesday at 7:10 a.m. EST, but NASA issued a tip saying Monday night, the space agency decided to delay the spacewalk.
“… NASA received an announcement about the debris for the International Space Station. Due to the lack of opportunity to properly assess the danger it may pose to astronauts, the teams have decided to delay the spacewalk until there is more information. , “NASA said in a press release.
While NASA has not confirmed the origin of the landfill, the issue has been in the news in recent weeks. Russia destroyed one of its satellites during an anti-satellite weapons test (ASAT) on Monday, November 15, causing debris. The test sparked an international backlash, with the US condemning the move.
Today, miles above us, there are American astronauts and Russian cosmonauts on the International Space Station, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Nov. 15. What the Russians did today with these 1,500 pieces of traceable orbital debris poses a danger, not only to those astronauts, not only to those cosmonauts, but also to satellites for the interests of all nations.
During a news conference Monday, Nov. 29, Dana Weigel, NASA’s deputy director of ISS, said as the agency continues to track the aftermath of the Russian anti-satellite test that created a large debris field in mid-November, the current risk during this spatial walk falls within a safe operating range.
We run different models and forecasts to understand what our environment is of course, most of these parts we are talking about in costume are much smaller than we can trace, Weigel said. So this is done only through modeling and understanding the environment from experiments and from previous knowledge. So this particular EVA risk of MMOD (meteoroid and orbital debris) falls into the family of what we have had for EVAs in recent years.
She noted that there is a risk of approximately 7% increase in penetration either in space suits or on the space station, which Weigel stressed does not mean it is a catastrophic event.
For the suit itself, there is a certain penetration size that can be supported. There is an urgent oxygen pack in the suit that would feed him for a while. So it covers that range, and of course, bigger items, Weigel said. Also, just to give you a sense of it, when we talk about EVA risk, it is generally around one in 2700. So this is considered the risk of having some degree of penetration over the course over the duration of an EVA of six and a half hours.
Many countries previously condemned the destruction of the missing Soviet satellite, which threatened the space station along with many other satellites. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in an interview with Spectrum News that the Russian military operated without the contribution of Roscosmos, the Russian space agency.
And that’s incredible, “Nelson said.” I think it shows that there was one side of the Russian government that did not know what the other hand was doing. I would suspect they would not do this again.
Meanwhile, space travel is postponed and will resume once NASA has given it all clear.
The reason for walking in space
Two Crew-3 astronauts will be able to control their first spacewalk as part of Expedition 66 aboard the International Space Station when that happens.
6.5 hours of EVA (off-air activity) will be done to replace a communication antenna that has been active on the ISS board for the past 20 years.
NASA intercepted astronauts Tom Mashburn and Kayla Barron to carry out the operation. They will replace a degraded subset of the S-band antenna (SASA) with a backup that was sent to the Space Station about a decade ago.
While the degradation of the antennas has had a limited impact on the station’s operations, the mission managers decided to install a new antenna to ensure communication redundancy, “NASA said in a statement.” The space station has additional S-band systems with high-speed as well as the KU high-bandwidth communication system that transmits video. “
Marshburn, who will be completing his fifth spacewalk, will climb to the bottom of the Canadarm2 robotic arm to work with Barron.
European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer will operate the arm from inside the station, and NASA astronaut Raja Chari will observe over the shoulder, as well as make some communications between the crew outside the Space Station, as well as with the team. of EV on the ground.
We learned we had a degraded S-belt assembly in mid-September. This time allowed Tom and Kayla to go to our neutral flight lab or the large pool where we practice space walks and practice our exact spacewalk to be executed tomorrow, said Vincent LaCourt, director of NASA Space Walking Flight. So this is a huge advantage to give them that practice for success tomorrow.
Ahead of the launch in recent weeks of the new module of the Russian node, Prichal, Nelson said he spoke several times with Dmitry Rogoz and ensured good working space relations with Russia. Nelson added that he was invited to travel to Moscow for a personal meeting.
Allowing COVID, I will go to the first case, he said. We have a great partnership with the Russian space agency and we have since the Soviet Union, since 1975 when Tom Stafford and Alexi Leonov, the two respective commanders, anchored together and lived in space for nine days. And we have been cooperating with the Russians ever since.
Weigel said Monday that they are still working to reach an agreement with Roscosmos for a crew exchange and to fly a cosmonaut to a Crew Dragon capsule as early as next fall on the Crew-5 mission.
We had a lot of good discussions with our Russian colleagues to do a crew exchange, Weigel said. I think, as you know, it has always been our goal to fly astronauts and cosmonauts in both vehicles, both to Soyuz and to our crew vehicles. And so these discussions are going very well.
The 254th spacewalk for the ISS will resume at a later date with NASA providing direct coverage.
Sources
2/ https://www.mynews13.com/fl/orlando/news/2021/11/29/first-spacewalk-for-crew-3-astronauts-set-for-tuesday-morning
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]