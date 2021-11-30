Rihanna and Prince Charles attend the Barbados ceremony as the nation sever ties with the kings





Barbados celebrated the severance of ties with Queen Elizabeth II and the making of the last independent Caribbean republic early Tuesday with a ceremony in front of thousands of people that included remarks by Prince Charles and an honor to Barbados native Rihanna. The nation officially ended 396 years of British monarchy over the island after announcing in September that Queen Elizabeth would be removed from the post of head of state. At midnight, Sandra Mason, 72, a former governor-general, was sworn in as the country’s first president with a 21-gun salute at a ceremony in Bridgetown, the capital. Prince Charles congratulates Rihanna on becoming Barbados’ 11th National Hero during a ceremony to declare Barbados a republic and inaugurate the country’s first president. Randy Brooks / AFP via Getty Images The Queen was represented by her son Prince Charles, who spoke briefly about the significant change and referred to the island’s dark colonial past under British rule. Barbados gained independence from England in 1966. “I am so touched that you should have invited me to return to Barbados and join you on behalf of the Queen at this moment so important for your remarkable nation,” he said. “The creation of this republic offers a new beginning, but also marks a point in a continuum. A historic moment in the long road that you have not only done, but that you have built from the darkest days of our past and the cruelty of horror and slavery that forever tarnishes our history ”. Barbados will remain a member of the Commonwealth, a political association of 54 countries affiliated with the former British Empire. The Queen has visited Barbados many times since her first trip in 1966, but did not travel for Tuesday’s ceremony. The 95-year-old monarch has limited her schedule since staying in hospital in October. (From left) Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, Barbados President Sandra Mason, National Hero Sir Garfield Sobers, Prince Charles and Rihanna watch during the Three Cheers for Barbados at the ceremony to declare Barbados a Republic. Randy Brooks / AFP via Getty Images “The people of Barbados have held a special place in my heart; it is a place rightly proud of its vibrant culture, its sporting skills and its natural beauty, which attracts visitors from all over the world, including many people. from the United Kingdom, ”the queen said in a statement. “As you celebrate this important day, I send you and all the people of Barbados my warmest wishes for your happiness, peace and prosperity in the future.” Also in the crowd was the island’s most prominent native, Rihanna, who gave birth to Robyn Rihanna Fenty in Saint Michael and grew up in Bridgetown. She was honored to be named Barbados National Hero during Tuesday’s ceremony. Continue to shine like a diamond and honor your nation with your deeds, with your actions, Prime Minister Mia Mottley told. In London, the royal family continued to face the attention of a new book and a two-part BBC documentary featuring Prince Harry and Prince William. The BBC film, entitled “Princes and the Press”, examines the brothers’ intensive media coverage. In a rare move, Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace issued a joint statement to the BBC. A free, accountable, and open press is vital to a healthy democracy, “the royal family said.” someone, including the BBC, gives them credibility. The royal family has also dismissed reports of Prince Charles and his sons in Christopher Andersen’s new book “Brothers and Wives”, which appeared exclusively on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/news/news/rihanna-prince-charles-attend-barbados-ceremony-nation-severs-ties-roy-rcna7044 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos