Flamingo International and French flower grower and distributor Bigot Fleurs join forces • AIPH





ALLONNES, France: Flamingo International, a supplier of cut flowers and prepared vegetables to most of the UK’s leading retailers, will buy Bigot Fleurs, France’s leading manufacturer and retailer of roses, tulips, peonies and lilies mostly French valley. . The merger will allow Bigot Fleurs to expand its product portfolio. On the other hand, Flamingo International will be given better access to Frances hypermarkets. According to an official statement sent by Bigot Fleurs, the company has launched exclusive strategic talks with Flamingo International. The terms and dates of the agreement remain unclosed. Jean Bigot founded Bigot Fleurs in 1958. Today the company is run by third generation brothers Nicolas and Jean-Philippe Bigot who are delighted to join the growing Flamingo family. Flamingo and Bigot are no strangers to each other. Both companies have been working together for twenty years. Moreover, little English blood flows through the Bigots veins, as the mother of the Margaret-Elisabeth brothers is of British descent. The merger will provide Bigot with capital to invest in their (digital) growth plan and better harmonize company capabilities, production and resource services. Since 2011, Bigot has invested heavily in its online flower delivery service Les Fleurs de Nicolas and its online B2B store www.cash-bigot.fr The biggest asset for Flamingo International is undoubtedly improving access to hypermarkets in France, the third largest flower and plant market in Europe. Bigot Fleurs will continue to operate under its own name from their headquarters in Allones (in the Sarthe department). Jean-Philippe and Nicolas Bigot will continue to co-manage the company with CEO Nicolas reporting to Giles Turell, CEO of Flamingo Group and Bigots CFO Phillipe de Glis reporting to Bill Showalter, Flamingo, Chief Financial Officer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://aiph.org/floraculture/news/flamingo-international-and-french-flower-grower-and-distributor-bigot-fleurs-to-join-forces/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos