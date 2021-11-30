Iran hits the hard line as talks on the nuclear deal resume

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) Iran hit a hard line on Tuesday after just one day of resuming talks in Vienna on its broken nuclear deal, suggesting anything discussed in previous rounds of diplomacy could be renegotiated.

Speaking on Iranian state television, Ali Bagheri, Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, referred to everything discussed so far as merely a draft. It remained unclear whether this represented an opening game by Iran’s new president or signaled serious trouble for those hoping to restore the 2015 deal that saw Tehran severely limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for lifting economic sanctions.

The United States pulled out of the deal under then-President Donald Trump’s maximum-pressure campaign against Tehran in 2018. Since the deal collapsed, Iran now enriches small amounts of uranium to 60% purity, a short step from weapons rate of 90%. Iran also rolls out advanced centrifuges banned by the deal, and its uranium reserves now far exceed the deal’s limits.

President Joe Biden has said that America is ready to re-enter into the agreement, although negotiations continue with US officials not in the room as in previous rounds of talks since Washington’s withdrawal.

Drafts are subject to negotiation. Therefore nothing has been agreed unless everything has been agreed, Bagheri said. “On this basis, all the discussions that took place in the six rounds have been summarized and are the subject of negotiations. This was acknowledged by all parties in today’s meeting.

This directly contradicted Monday’s comments by the European Union diplomat leading the talks.

The Iranian delegation represents a new administration in Tehran with understandably new political sensibilities, but they have acknowledged that the work done during the first six rounds is a good basis for building our work forward, so it makes no sense to go back. “, Said Enrique Mora.

Another state television segment saw Bagher in Vienna saying Iran was seeking a guarantee from the US not to impose new sanctions or not to re-impose previously lifted sanctions.

Mohammed Eslami, the country’s nuclear chief, reiterated the request in comments to Iran’s state-run news agency, IRNA.

The talks (in Vienna) are about turning the US into an agreement and should lift all sanctions and that should be practical and verifiable, he said. He gave no details.

The US has imposed a series of sanctions on Iran since taking over the US embassy in Tehran in 1979. Some eventually dealt directly with the country’s nuclear program, while others targeted Tehran for what Washington describes as destabilizing actions in the Middle East. Under the 2015 nuclear deal, the US lifted nuclear sanctions, which were reversed when Washington withdrew from the deal.

Iran says its nuclear program is peaceful. However, US intelligence agencies and international inspectors say Iran had an organized nuclear weapons program until 2003. Non-proliferation experts fear any deviation could push Tehran into even more extreme measures in a bid to force the West to lift sanctions.

Making things more difficult, UN nuclear inspectors remain unable to fully monitor Iran’s program after Tehran restricted their access. A trip to Iran last week by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, failed to make any progress on the issue.

Talks in Vienna aimed at restoring restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program resumed on Monday after a hiatus of more than five months after hardline President Ebrahim Raisi took power. Raisi, a supporter of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, campaigned for the lifting of sanctions. However, hard-line allies within Iran’s theocracy have long criticized the nuclear deal for giving too much to the West.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s top representative in the talks, posted on Twitter on Tuesday that the resumption of negotiations was quite successful.

“The participants decided to continue without delay the drafting process in two working groups for the lifting of sanctions and nuclear issues,” he wrote. “This work starts immediately.

Israel, Iran’s regional rival, armed with nuclear weapons, continued its pressure amid negotiations. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in a video address to the nations negotiating in Vienna, warned that he saw Iran trying to end sanctions in exchange for almost nothing.

Iran deserves no reward, no bargaining agreement and no easing of sanctions in exchange for their brutality, Bennett said in the video he later posted on Twitter. I urge our allies around the world: Do not give in to Iran’s nuclear blackmail.

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, UAE, contributed to this report.