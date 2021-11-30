Greece will fine elderly residents who are not vaccinated





In an effort to strengthen vaccinations for the elderly, the Greek prime minister announced on Tuesday that vaccinations against Covid will be mandatory for people aged 60 and over and that those who fail to book the first vaccine by January 16 will to face fines. The move came as Greek health authorities try to curb an increase in coronavirus cases and deaths as they prepare for the possible effect of the Omicron variant. About 500,000 people in Greece aged 60 and over have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at a cabinet meeting. Those who fail to meet the deadline will face a monthly fine of 100 euros ($ 113), the proceeds of which will go to fund state hospitals that have been stretched by the pandemic, he said. Describing politics as an act of justice for vaccinated, Mr. Mitsotakis said he was concerned about penalizing people, but hoped they would see the move as an act of encouragement, not repression.

He said: “I felt obliged to stay close to the most vulnerable, even if it might temporarily bother them. Greece is registering an average of more than 6,400 new cases a day, among the highest numbers since the pandemic began, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Concerned that the winter break will lead to further spread of the virus, Mr Mitsotakis said more free testing kits will be available over the next two months.

More than 60 percent of Greece’s population is fully vaccinated. This month, Greece banned unvaccinated people from cinemas, theaters, museums and gymnasiums, joining a growing number of European nations imposing new restrictions on those not infected with Covid. Austria announced this month that vaccines will become mandatory for all adults starting in February, the first Western democracy to take such a step.

The spread of the Omicron variant has angered Greek authorities, who last week banned travelers from nine African countries after researchers in South Africa announced that a new variant had been discovered. Five Greek nationals returning from Africa were quarantined on Saturday even after testing negative for the virus. The European Union public health body said it had confirmed 42 cases of the variant across the block, all of which were mild or asymptomatic. The origin of the variant and the threat it poses remain uncertain.

