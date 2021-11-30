Putin warns that Russia will act if NATO crosses its red lines in Ukraine





Putin complains about Western military activity in Ukraine

Says deploying strike weapons there is ‘red line’

He says he hopes common sense will prevail MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia would be forced to act if its “red lines” in Ukraine were crossed by NATO, saying Moscow would see the deployment of some offensive missile capabilities. on Ukrainian soil as a trigger. Speaking at an investment forum in Moscow, Putin said he hoped common sense would prevail on all sides, but that he wanted NATO to be aware of Russia’s security concerns about Ukraine and how it would respond if The West continues to help Kiev expand its military. infrastructure. “If some strike systems appear on Ukrainian territory, the flight time to Moscow will be 7-10 minutes and five minutes in the event of the deployment of a hypersonic weapon. Just imagine,” Putin said. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register “What are we going to do in such a scenario? Then we’re going to have to create something similar about those who threaten us that way. And we can do that now.” Putin said Russia had just successfully tested a new sea-based hypersonic missile, which would be in service early in the new year. He said he had a flight time of five minutes at nine times the speed of sound. The Russian leader, who questioned why NATO had ignored repeated Russian warnings and expanded its military infrastructure eastward, singled out the deployment of the Aegis Ashore missile defense system in Poland and Romania. He made it clear he did not want to see the same MK41 launch systems that Russia has long complained could also be used to launch Tomahawk cruise missiles into Ukraine. “Creating such threats (in Ukraine) would be the red line for us. But I hope this is not achieved. I hope that a sense of common sense, of responsibility for both our countries and the world community will prevail.” , “said Putin. . Earlier Tuesday, the United States and Britain warned Russia of any new military aggression against Ukraine as NATO met to discuss why Russia had moved troops closer to its southern neighbor. Read more The Kremlin annexed the Crimean Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and then backed rebels fighting government troops in the east of the country. This conflict has killed 14,000 people, according to Kiev, and is still on fire. Two gatherings of Russian troops this year on Ukraine’s borders have alarmed the West. In May, Russian troops there numbered 100,000, the largest since the takeover of Crimea, Western officials say. Moscow has dismissed as provocative Western suggestions that it is preparing for an attack, said it does not threaten anyone and defended its right to deploy troops on its territory at will. Putin said Tuesday that Russia was concerned about what he called large-scale NATO exercises near its borders, including unplanned ones. He singled out what he said was a recent US test of a nuclear attack on Russia as an example. Read more Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Tom Balmforth, Anastasia Lyrchikova, Gleb Stolyarov and Oksana Kobzeva; Written by Andrew Osborn; Edited by Mark Trevelyan and Angus MacSwan Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

