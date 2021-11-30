Omicron relates to global vaccine inequality by experts

Rich countries can not say they were not warned.

For almost as long as Covid-19 has existed, scientists, academics and activists have called on wealthy nations to share vaccines around the world not only to protect people in those countries, but also to reduce the risk of variant emergence. mutant new ones that you can avoid vaccines for everyone.

Those who sound the alarm have repeated the same mantra: No one is safe until everyone is safe.

Despite these warnings, this is exactly what seems to have happened, say some of these experts. The new variant of omicron appeared in South Africa with a large number of mutations that experts say could allow it to be transmitted more easily and possibly reduce existing immunity.

Africa is now essentially a superincubator, said Andrea Taylor, assistant program director at the Duke Global Health Innovation Center, a leading authority on the global supply of vaccines.

And the emergence of a new variant is exactly what experts have been warning about for months, “she said.” We saw what happened to India, which caused the delta variant. And we said, ‘Look, this is going to happen in Africa where there is uncontrolled broadcasting’.

People line up for vaccines against Covid-19 in the town of Khayelitsha in Cape Town, South Africa, in September. Dwayne Senior / Bloomberg via Getty Images

The largest number of omicron cases to date has been detected in South Africa, which has a 35 per cent rate of fully vaccinated. This rate is higher than most in Africa and appears to be driven by vaccine reluctance, rather than a lack of supply. But experts say that does not mean that the variant has mutated in South Africa, only that the country has better testing and ranking technology than its neighbors.

It is just as likely that the omicron has its origins elsewhere in Africa, which has usually struggled to get enough shots amid raging efforts, dominated by the Northern Hemisphere for supply, Taylor and other experts said.

While we still need to know more about omicron, we know that as long as a large portion of the world’s population is unvaccinated, variants will continue to emerge and the pandemic will continue to linger, Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, a key partner in the COVAX global vaccine distribution program, said in an email.

A woman watches as she receives a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Gandhi Phoenix Settlement in Bhambayi, north of Durban, on September 24, 2021. Rajesh Jantilal / AFP via Getty Images

We will prevent the emergence of variants only if we are able to protect the entire population of the world, not just the wealthy parts, Berkley added. The world needs to work together to ensure equal access to vaccines, now.

The debate has refocused attention on global vaccine inequality, which Taylor says is worse than ever, and allegations that rich countries have amassed shots for themselves.

Low-income countries, most of which are in Africa, have received only 0.6 percent of the nearly 8 billion injections administered, according to the World Health Organization. Only 1 in 4 first-line health workers on the continent are fully vaccinated, the WHO said last week.

In contrast, the United States and other rich countries have vaccinated everyone except those who are reluctant and inadequate, and are now releasing boosters.

No country can only vaccinate its way out of the pandemic, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a meeting in Geneva on Monday. The longer vaccine inequality persists, the more likely it is that the virus will spread and evolve in ways we cannot predict or prevent. We are all in this together.

The U.S. has done more than anyone else in terms of donating vaccines abroad, having shipped 235 million of the 1.1 billion doses promised. He also says he will donate $ 4 billion to COVAX.

To defeat the pandemic here, we must defeat it everywhere, President Joe Biden said at a virtual summit on the pandemic in September.

The U.S. efforts are commendable, according to Dr. Tom Kenyon, a former director of the CDC Center for Global Health. But he and other experts look at the bigger picture and say Washington’s efforts have done nothing to address the vaccine inequality in the world almost a year after the introduction of the introduction.

Some experts and activists say one way to fix the immediate inequality would be through the exchange of lines, in which rich countries that have enough shocks allow the poorest countries to overtake them on the producer distribution list.

But ultimately many agree that the only way to resolve the crisis in the long run is to increase production in more countries around the world.

This may include sharing intellectual property over how vaccines are made. The US has supported the idea, but drugmakers, the European Union and others have opposed it because they say it would curb incentives for pharmaceutical companies to invest and innovate.

This is not a pasta box where everyone can put just a few notes, Taylor said at Duke University. If each of these high-income countries is doing separately what they think is their part, what we end up with is this fragmented patchwork that does not constitute a coordinated solution to the problem that everyone was facing. .