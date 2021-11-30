The center urges states to increase tests, to check international passengers | News from Mumbai





Mumbai The Union Ministry of Health instructed the state government to increase surveillance of international passengers and increase RT-PCR tests for early identification of positive cases and for effective control of the Omicron variant. The ministry held a meeting on Tuesday with all the secretaries of health of the states and territories of the Union. A health department official said the center instructed states to prepare hospital infrastructure and increase medical capacity. The new variant is said to be more virulent and faster in transmission. Therefore, the ministry has instructed states to remain prepared with additional health infrastructure, including beds, ICUs, oxygen for medical use, ventilators, etc. In addition, the focus should be on rural areas and pediatric cases according to the Covid-19 emergency response protocol. said the senior official, requesting anonymity. Another senior health department official said the ministry strictly urged states to adhere to Covid guidelines. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the variant could be detected in an RT-PCR, while studies are ongoing on whether there is any impact on Rapid Antigen Tests. The Center has urged states to increase testing, increase surveillance, effective contact tracking, and have institutional and quarantine quarantine. In addition, we should push for vaccination and push for information, communication and education activities to promote appropriate behavior for Covid to deal with the Omicron threat, said the official, who did not want to be named. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the state government will follow the instructions strictly. They asked us to increase RT-PCRs, quarantine international passengers, do the RT-PCR test again on the eighth day, send immediate positive reports on the genomic sequence, etc. We will follow the instructions, Tope said. The minister added that the state has mandated a seven-day institutional quarantine for international passengers coming from countries at risk. Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with all district collectors and city commissioners on Omicron’s readiness on Sunday. Thackeray also praised the availability of hospital beds, liquid medical oxygen, PSA plants, oxygen concentrators and available medicines, including Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, Ivermectin and others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/mumbai-news/centre-asks-states-to-ramp-up-tests-screen-international-passengers-101638285513702.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos