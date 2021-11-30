International students and visa holders urged to ‘stay there’ through Omicron COVID pause at border reopening

International students banned from entering Australia for at least another two weeks are being asked to “stay there” after the federal government postponed its reopening plan in response to the new OVicron type COVID-19.

Fully vaccinated international students, skilled migrants and humanitarian visa holders would resume returning to Australia from Wednesday.

The Cabinet National Security Committee last night decided to postpone the move until December 15, as health authorities gather and evaluate the latest information on Omicron with five cases already discovered among travelers returning to Australia.

Chief executive Vicki Thomson from Group Eight, who represents some of the country’s leading universities, said it was an “unfortunate” but understandable decision.

“For all of our students, the 30,000 that Group Eight has gone offshore at the moment, stay there,” Ms. Thomson told ABC.

“Every decision that is made is in their best interest, so hopefully, you know, it will be a good outcome before Christmas.

“If this is what we need to do, while we are in this very precarious period, then we understand the government’s objectives in this.”

She said any further delays in allowing international students into the country, along with quarantine requirements, could disrupt the first semester of study.

“Student admission logistics for the start of the New Year simply means that it will potentially be delayed,” she said.

“Any delay in the return of international students is not only an impact on our universities, but certainly, a significant impact on our hospitality, in our retail sector, because we know that many of our students work in those sectors.”

The National Cabinet will convene this afternoon to consider its response to the new strain which has been labeled a “concern variant” by the World Health Organization.

“Australians can be assured that we are in a strong position to address COVID and its emerging challenges,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement last night.

“We will continue to take reasonable and responsible evidence-based action, led by medical experts. This will ensure that we can open up safely and stay safe open as we learn to live with the virus. “

Scientists are competing to learn more about Omicron, and it is not yet clear whether it is more contagious than Delta, whether it results in more serious illnesses compared to previous strains, or whether it responds to existing vaccines.

While the government has described the move as a “temporary pause”, the Australian Refugee Council said thousands of refugees and humanitarian visa holders who have made travel arrangements to come to Australia would be nervous.

“There are a lot of humanitarian visa holders that will be destroyed,” CEO Paul Power told ABC.

“Their biggest fear would be that the delay will not be just two weeks, but could be extended even further.”

He said more than 4,000 refugees who had been granted Australian visas before the border closed in March last year had endured difficult conditions in the host countries.

“We have had people have extended their time period in quite volatile circumstances up to two years already,” he said.

“It has been a really difficult year for people and just hoping to lose a week after the announcement of the lifting of travel exemptions, although it may be short-lived, will certainly be very difficult for many people. . “

