Ontario hits 10,000 COVID-19-related deaths, the province reports 687 new cases

Ontario confirmed that 10,000 people with COVID-19 have now died during the course of the pandemic, while officials are also reporting 687 new cases of the virus on Tuesday.

The seven-day case average, which helps level peaks and valleys in the data, now stands at 794, which is the highest it has been since June 5th.

In a Twitter post Tuesday morning, Health Minister Christine Elliott said people who are not fully vaccinated make up 23.6 percent of the province’s total population, but make up approximately half of the cases reported today in Ontario.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of Ontarians of all ages and walks of life, but has hit the elderly hardest, with about 5,900 people aged 80 and over dying from the virus, according to Health data. Public Ontario (PHO).

The average age of death has decreased during each subsequent wave of the pandemic, provincial data show. From the first wave to the fourth, she dropped from 85 years old to 74.

Long-term care residents are disproportionately affected, with more than 40 percent of all provincial deaths occurring in that population.

COVID-19 included long-term care homes in the first wave, leaving 1,937 residents dead in those first months, more than 32 percent of all deaths in the province at the time, according to PHO.

Long-term care homes saw roughly the same number of deaths during the second wave, although by then the virus was making its way through other populations and deaths in nursing homes accounted for 21 percent of the second wave total.

A report on the latest pandemic forecasts from the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Board, which consists of a panel of experts who provided modeling and public health advice during the pandemic, also notes that people with income lower, essential workers and visible minorities have experienced the highest COVID-19-associated mortality risk.

The scientific table warns of the necessary public health measures

In one new summary published Tuesday, the scientific table called for public health measures to mitigate any influx of critically ill patients.

The group says Ontario’s critical care system does not currently have the capacity to accommodate an increase in patients as it did during the second and third waves of the pandemic, thanks to worsening staff shortages, burnout of workers and efforts to recover the health system.

“Recentlymodelingsuggests that there may be an increased number of patients with [COVID-19 related critical illness]additionfluduring the winter months 2021/2022, spurring an increase in potential admissions to the ICU, ”the group says.

“There is a growing shortage of staff in the ICU with increasing rates of nursing vacancies especially in all provincial SKUs. Burnout, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and in particular affects nurses, is an important contributor to staff shortages. “

ICU healthcare worker Jannikka Navaratnam cares for a patient inside a negative pressure room at Humber River Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press)

The group says that thanks to cooperation and coordination, the worst case scenario in which there would not be enough critical care capacity to care for people in need during the pandemic so far has been avoided.

But it will be more difficult for the system to rapidly increase capacity as it did during previous COVID-19 waves, the group says.

“It is imperative that public health measures that help reduce the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, as well as other infectious diseases with the potential to burden the health care system, including influenza, be in place in the coming months.” , it is said in the summary.

“Public health measures will help in the short term; however, long-term policies need to be implemented simultaneously to address the existing crisis of critical care personnel. These combined efforts will help ensure that there is critical care capacity for all patients, COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 who request it, and reduce the burden on a workforce already strained. “

The positivity rate of the province is 3 percent

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures fromDaily provincial update of the Ministry of Health:

Completed tests: 21,476.

Test positivity rate across the province: 3 percent.

Active cases: 6940.

Patients in the ICUwith COVID-related diseases: 266 people are in hospital. Of these patients, 218 are not fully vaccinated or with unknown vaccination status, while 48 are fully vaccinated. There are also 153 people in intensive care and 96 who use a ventilator to breathe. Of the persons in the ICU, 134 are not fully vaccinated or with unknown vaccination status and 19 are fully vaccinated.

Dead: An increase of three, to 10,000.

vaccination: 27,129 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday. There are now almost 89.9 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and over who have taken at least one dose, while nearly 86.4 per cent have taken two.