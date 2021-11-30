33% of those working in the Australian Parliament are sexually harassed, the report saysExBulletin







Mark Graham / AP A new report from Australia has found that one in three people working for the country’s parliamentary offices has been sexually harassed, detailing a widely disturbing culture of abuse in Australia ‘s highest government offices. Page 456 report, commissioned by the Australian government, included interviews and polls with more than 1,000 participants, who are current and former employees in parliament. Entitled “Set the standard”, Report showed that women experienced a higher rate of sexual harassment, bullying, and sexual assault than men. Forty percent of women experienced sexual harassment there compared to 26 percent of men. More people who identify as LGBTQ + have experienced harassment compared to those who identify as heterosexual 53% compared to 31%. The report also found that 63% of female MPs have experienced sexual harassment, compared to 24% of male MPs. The number is much higher than the national average of women reporting being sexually harassed, which is 39%. Approximately 1% of respondents reported experiencing sexual assault, but the survey did not ask them to detail their experience. Power dynamics in the game The report explores some of the key causes of a culture of sexual harassment. More than half of those who reported sexual harassment said it came from someone who held a higher position than them. Of the people who said they were bullied, more than 75% said it came from someone older than them. Respondents also noted that they did not believe that reporting cases of harassment and abuse would result in any change, and most said that this would negatively affect their careers and personal lives. Only 11% of people who experienced sexual harassment reported it. “Some people described the feeling that the only options were to tolerate the misconduct or leave, rather than expecting the misconduct to be addressed,” the report said. Massive #MeToo protests in Australia this year The report detailing the spread of the culture of sexual misconduct in the Australian Parliament comes just months after thousands protested in March in another wave of the #MeToo movement. The protests were sparked in part by Brittany Higgins, a former parliamentary employee, who revealed she had been raped in a ministerial office in 2019. Subsequently, the other four the women came forward to say that the same man raped them as well. At the same time, it came to light that Australian Attorney General Christian Porter was charged with raping a 16-year-old girl when he was a teenager. The victim died of suicide last year. Porter denied the allegations. “This is not a political problem. This is a human problem,” Higgins said at the March protests. “We have all learned over the last few weeks how common gender-based violence is in this country. It is time for our leaders on both sides of politics to stop avoiding the public and shirking responsibility. It is time for us to tackle the problem. ”

