There are no medical procedures for international travelers for 14 days | Gurgaon News





Gurgaon: Haryana’s health department on Monday instructed hospitals to wait 14 days before proceeding with any medical procedures for international travelers from 12 countries at risk, even if they test negative on RT-PCR tests upon arrival, amid concerns about with the new Omicron variant of SARS-CoV2. These countries are the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China and Hong Kong, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Israel and Zimbabwe.

Private hospitals are run to accommodate anyone who comes from these places and is admitted for each procedure to a separate institution. Gurgaon, which is a medical tourism center, has several private hospitals with a significant number of international patients coming to the city for treatment.

The department also said that over 70% of new Covid cases are currently related to hospital visits and air travel. Tracking, testing and monitoring all passengers is key to curbing the spread. Our teams are conducting targeted testing at hotspots and we have already increased sample collection. We have asked all hospitals to monitor all travelers coming to Gurgaon for medical tourism for 14 days before starting any treatment. We do not want hospitals to turn into hotspots, said Gurgaon chief medical officer Virender Yadav.

In the event of a medical emergency, hospitals will be allowed to accept international travelers from these countries at risk following an RT-PCR test. If the patient is Covid-positive, he / she will be admitted to the Covid ward for treatment.

If someone is found to have an urgent health crisis like cardiac arrest, stroke or any other life threatening incident, they will be admitted to the hospital once we have clarity in their RT-PCR report. They will be treated at Covid wards if found positive, Yadav said.

Hospitals are also directed to share full information of international travelers twice a week with the health department. In case anyone is found to be violating the norms, we will take action against the facility, he added.

All private labs have been told to mention the address and exact mobile number so that people can be tracked immediately if required. Genome tracing samples will be sent to PGIMS, Rohtak. All health facilities have been instructed to remain vigilant and report any unusual case collection patterns.

Experts stressed that people need to wear masks correctly to curb the spread of the virus.

We need to follow the appropriate behavior for Covid. It is not yet known how effective vaccination would be in such a case. The main reason behind the new wave in Europe is that people do not wear masks. Over the past two months, many governments have also become lenient when it comes to wearing masks. If we do not release our vigilance, we can control Covid, said Dr Arunesh Kumar, head of the pulmonology department and senior consultant at Paras Hospital.

