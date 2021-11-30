Rainfall in the Arctic will pass from mostly snow to rain sooner than expected, study shows





According to survey published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

New climate modeling shows that the transition may have occurred earlier than scientists had previously predicted. Michelle McCrystall, lead author of the study and climate researcher at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, told CNN that previous modeling suggested that this would not happen until between 2090 and 2100.

“But with the new set of models, this has actually been pushed forward around 2060 and 2070, so there is a huge increase of 20 years with this early transition,” she said.

The study notes that the increase in rainfall is mainly due to the loss of sea ice. More open water and warmer air temperatures mean more evaporation, which creates the atmosphere for a wetter Arctic. Researchers say a rain-dominated Arctic has the potential to destabilize the balance of mass of the Greenland ice sheet, causing global sea level rise.

“Things that happen in the Arctic do not specifically reside in the Arctic,” McCrystall said. “The fact that there may be an increase in emissions from permafrost melting or an increase in global sea level rise is a global problem and needs a global response.” parts of the Arctic, especially Greenland, even if warming is limited to 1.5 degrees. In August, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published authoritative report who concluded that the planet is rapidly approaching 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures – a threshold that scientists say the world must stand below to avert the worst consequences of the climate crisis. But the authors of Tuesday’s study said the transition from snow to rain is likely to occur in someparts of the Arctic, especially Greenland, even if warming is limited to 1.5 degrees. An analysis of current world policies by Climate Action Tracker showed that the Earth is currently on track to warm by 2.7 degrees Celsius. This is assuming that countries will pursue their plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. At about 3 degrees Celsius, the researchers found that most areas in the Arctic will switch to a rain-dominated regime. “If we were to stay within this world 1.5 degrees, the Arctic could remain the dominant snow until the end of the century, but some parts will probably still pass,” and some of them are already in transition, McCrystall said. “But we are still on the trajectory of a 3-degree world.” Although scientists who were not involved in the study largely agreed that the Arctic is undergoing a rapid change in the midst of the climate crisis, some expressed concern about the results of the study and particularly stressed the critical need for more observations and more research. Tim Palmer, a climate physicist at Oxford University, said future rainfall trends in the Arctic need “more careful quantification”. All of this indicates the need for high-quality rainfall observations for regions such as the Arctic and the development of a new class of high-resolution climate model, with lower biases and more realistic estimates of regional variability. said Palmer in a statement. “Together these will give us more confidence in the impact of carbon emissions on rainfall in countries like the Arctic. We need these urgently if we want to influence mitigation policy.” Bob Spicer, an emeritus professor at Open University who spent years studying the Arctic’s past climates, said: “This research is fully consistent with what fossil record tells us the Arctic was during previous episodes of global warming “. 7 billion tons of water Scientists have concluded that the burning of fossil fuels led to the melting of Greenland over the past two decades. A recent study published in Cryosphere magazine The earth has lost 28 trillion tons of ice since the mid-1990s, much of it from the Arctic, including the Greenland ice sheet. The region already saw a glimpse of its rainy future last August, when temperatures at the Greenland summit rose above zero for the third time in less than a decade. The warm air triggered an extreme rain event that poured 7 billion tons of water into the ice sheet, enough to fill the Reflection Pool at the National Center in Washington, DC, nearly 250,000 times. time of year. According to National Snow and Ice Data Center , and the amount of ice mass lost on that summer day was seven times higher than the daily average for thistime of year. “While it is inevitable that Arctic rainfall will increase as the climate warms, the rains are also likely to intensify,” Mark Serreze, co-author of the study and director of the NSIDC, told CNN. “It’s a bad punch one or two punches for an ecosystem that is already spinning in the face if rapid environmental changes.” While the predictions are not final, McCrystall said more rain events in Greenland and the Arctic region as a whole are expected to occur as much as possible. people continue to pump more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. “With the warming of the oceans and [the Greenland] “The rainfall event that has occurred has some indications that maybe things are even more extreme or change much faster than our models are potentially predicting,” she said. But “the fact that everything is shifting to show that there are greater extremes in rainfall, that in itself is an indication of man-made climate change,” McCrystall said.

