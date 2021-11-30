International
Greece tells over 60s to get vaccinated or face $ 114 monthly fine after Covid-19 peak
The main line
All Greeks over the age of 60 will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 16 or pay a monthly fine of $ 100 ($ 114), Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Tuesday amid rising infections and concerns about the variant of re of the omicron coronavirus.
The main facts
The funds generated from the fines will go to Greek hospitals facing the pandemic.
Mitsotakis said he was tortured by the decision, but that he felt a responsibility to protect the most vulnerable even if it might upset them.
According to the country’s main opposition party, Syriza, criticized the move as punitive and excessive Reuters.
The fine would represent a large portion of the average monthly pension payment, which is about $ 730 ($ 830), the newspaper reported.
The new rule will apply to about 520,000 Greeks over the age of 60 who are still unvaccinated.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Crucial quotes
It is not a punishment, Mitsotakis said about the fines. I would say it is a health fee.
Large number
63%. That is the percentage of 11 million people in Greece who are fully vaccinated, according to Reuters.
Key background
Greece has seen an increase in cases, with record high figures in the past month. The country has not yet registered a case of omicron, although some others in Europe including Germany, Spain and the Netherlands have. Tuesday’s announcement comes amid a number of stricter measures for unvaccinated Greeks was implemented earlier this month, including banning them from indoor restaurants, gyms and museums. Other European nations have taken similar measures recently, with Austria sending millions of unvaccinated people into isolation. Austria also became the first Western democracy MANDATE vaccines for all adults.
Further reading
Greece will make vaccination mandatory for people over 60, says the prime minister (Reuters)
Greece will mandate vaccination against COVID-19 for those over 60 years of age (Associated Press)
Mandatory vaccine against Covid in Greece: $ 114 monthly fine for refusal to over 60 (Bloomberg)
Greece will make Covid vaccines mandatory for people over 60 years of age (The Independent)
Greece, in the face of growing cases, adds restrictions on the unvaccinated (New York Times)
Full coverage and live updates on Coronavirus
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/teakvetenadze/2021/11/30/greece-tells-over-60s-to-get-vaccinated-or-face-114-monthly-fine-after-covid-19-peak/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]