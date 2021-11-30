These passengers are stranded due to restrictions associated with the Omicron variant

(CNN) When Mick Sturla went on holiday to South Africa, he had no idea that his eight-day stay in a safari lodge would turn into a crazy rush to get home to the UK and sleeping in a rental car down an airport terminal due to new and emerging restrictions associated with the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Mick, 73, and his wife Jan, 73, flew 11 hours from Heathrow Airport on November 21 directly to Johannesburg OR Tambo International Airport with the intention of returning home the same way on Monday, until British Airways canceled the flight. their last Thursday.

The new and potentially most transmissible variant of the coronavirus, first identified in South Africa, has spurred a new round of travel restrictions around the world and raised concerns about what might happen next in the pandemic. Scientists in South Africa were the first to identify the new variant, but it is unclear whether it started there or was brought there from another country.

Hours after South African health authorities announced the discovery of the variant, travelers found themselves trapped without warning.

Despite the bans, the new variant has already been found in at least a dozen countries. Most of the cases detected have been in travelers returning from the region.

Sleeping under the airport terminal

Arriving in Johannesburg, the Sturlas drove 4.5 hours to Graskop, stayed the night and traveled another 4 hours to their final destination in a playground lodge near Kruger National Park.

“We had three fantastic days with car games before things hit the fan,” Mick told CNN.

Jan and Mick Sturla at the Elephant Plains Safari Lodge in the Sabi Sand area of ​​Kruger National Park during their recent trip. Courtesy of Mick Sturla

Sturlas made the journey back another 8 hours to OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday in hopes of completing the required PCR tests and getting a new flight booked for Mauritius. After doing their PCR tests necessary to travel, the couple slept in their rental car under the airport terminal at the time of the stop before their flight.

At the last minute, their flight was canceled because Mauritius joined the list of countries imposing restrictions on flights and passengers from South African countries. Mick hired a new car and drove off again 2.5 hours away to a breakfast bed where the couple will stay until December 7, the earliest departure date given.

“We were both worried we would miss Christmas with our grandchildren and we are still as we are not yet out of the woods,” Mick said. “My wife was really in a fight and I was not far behind, but now we are more relaxed.”

A travel visa that expires in two days

Like Sturlas, Movin Jain and his family also envisioned some rest and relaxation during a 10-day vacation in South Africa from Bangalore, India.

Jain, his wife, sister and brother-in-law arrived in Johannesburg from Bangalore via Doha on November 19 and were scheduled to return home on Monday with Qatar Airlines.

“We have not received any direct communication from the airline, but we saw in the news two days ago that Qatar had stopped taking passengers from South Africa,” Jain told CNN. “There are no direct flights from South Africa to India, and almost all the countries through which we could operate connecting flights have made a similar decision not to accept passengers from South Africa.”

On Sunday evening, Jain and his family went to OR Tambo International Airport to try on their scheduled flight, but were greeted with empty check-in counters and closed airline offices.

Closed registration counters Jain and his family met upon arrival at OR Tambo International Airport. Courtesy of Movin Jain

“So we are stuck, being forced to extend our stay in South Africa with our currency, and without any direct or written communication from the airline other than general news,” he said. “We do not know how long this may take. We have our jobs in India from where we were on leave and we have not brought our laptops here, so we can not work.”

Luckily, the group’s employers have understood the issue, but beyond a week or so, he’s not sure how flexible they will be.

Movin Jain, his wife, Avantika Dwivedi, his brother-in-law Archit Sehgal and his sister Nikita Jain in South Africa. Courtesy of Movin Jain

Jain has been in contact with the Indian embassy, ​​who are asking trapped Indian citizens to submit documentation and details about them. Since then, they have heard from a travel agent saying they will let them know if and when a charter is arranged. The family’s travel visa expires after two days, according to Jain.

“It was very anxious for a few days,” Jain said. “What helped us is that we were able to talk to the officer at the embassy, ​​we got assured that someone in power is aware of all this and thinks about us. Now that we have accepted the situation, it’s a little better.”

For the most part, Jain said his family was able to do activities they had planned for their trip until the last day in Cape Town, where news of travel restrictions hit and their focus turned to finding a way home.

They attempted to board 10 reserved flights without success

Lauren Kennedy and her daughter Riley Campbell had been eagerly awaiting their vacation since April 2020, when they were initially booked but had to be reprogrammed due to the pandemic.

The family was at the airport in South Africa when they received news of the new variant and travel bans starting after they had just landed from Zambia at the end of their trip. The family had return flights to their home in Raleigh, North Carolina reserved with connections to Europe, but current restrictions have thwarted those plans, according to the CNN branch. WRAL

“The moment we entered the terminal, it was already furious and panicky and everyone was trying to book their flights again, so we got into confusion,” Lauren Kennedy told CNN’s John Berman. “We have probably had about ten flights booked or canceled or that did not allow us to board the flight because most of the flights coming from Johannesburg pass through Europe and those stops were coming hour after hour, every day, every country was closing its borders to anyone who did not have a European passport.

“Fingers crossed, we have flights tonight going straight to America, so you know, again things are changing minute by minute, so we’re just trying to be calm, trying to be patient and be “We are grateful that we are together and that we are safe and sound, we have our own negative tests for Covid that we did yesterday,” Kennedy said. last, so we’re just grateful to be together. ”

Return to Zoom lectures

Andries W. Coetzee, a professor of linguistics and Director of the Center for African Studies at the University of Michigan, said getting stuck in South Africa is not that bad as he is experiencing little or no interruption in his work.

Coetzee grew up in South Africa, but this trip home was the first since the pandemic began, and he was visiting both to see family in the northern province of Limpopo and to attend an event from North West University , south of it. African Alma Mater, in Johannesburg on Friday evening.

He was due to fly home to Ann Arbor on Saturday night, connecting via Europe, but the flight was canceled when Europe closed its borders to flights from South Africa.

“After many hours on the web and on the phone, I was able to re-book my flight through Delta for a direct flight from Johannesburg to Atlanta on Thursday, December 2,” Coetzee said. “In the meantime, I have extended my stay at my hotel in Sandton. I chose to do this instead of going back to my family in Limpopo province as it is easier to work from the hotel.”

View from Andries W. Coetzee’s family farm in Limpopo. Courtesy Andries W. Coetzee

In addition to arranging when he is online for his students, he is grateful that his canceled flight gives him more opportunities to see his family and the hotel where he is staying has a reliable internet connection.

“I was able to move all my appointments and lessons to Zoom, and my work goes on almost as if I were back in the US,” Coetzee said. “I am quite lucky to be able to continue working with little or no downtime. And that I was able to extend my stay at the hotel. This is not possible for many other people affected by these new travel restrictions.”

CNN’s Kristina Maxouris, Tamara Hardingham-Gill, Laura Smith-Spark and Ivana Kottasov contributed to this report.