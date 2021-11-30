New information indicates that omicron spread earlier than previously thought

BRUSSELS (AP) New findings regarding the omicron variant of the coronavirus made it clear on Tuesday that the emerging threat slipped into countries before their defenses were raised, as two distant nations announced their first cases and a third reported his presence before South African officials sounded the alarm.

The Dutch health institute RIVM found omicron in samples dating from 19 and 23 November. The World Health Organization said South Africa first reported the variant to the UN health agency on November 24. Meanwhile, Japan and France reported their first cases of the new Variant disease that has once again forced the world to fall between hopes of returning to normalcy and fears that the worst is yet to come.

It remains largely unknown about the new variant, including how contagious it may be, but a WHO official said on Tuesday that there could soon be a huge increase in infections in parts of South Africa.

It is unclear where or when the variant first appeared, and the Dutch announcement further blurs the timeline. Earlier, the Netherlands had said it had found the variant among the passengers who came from South Africa on Friday, but new cases precede it.

This has not stopped cautious nations from rushing to impose travel restrictions, especially on visitors coming from South Africa. These moves have been criticized by South Africa and the WHO has sought against them, noting their limited effect.

Recent news, however, made it increasingly clear that travel bans would fight to stop the spread of the variant. The Netherlands, Belgium and France have now reported all cases to people who were in their home countries before the European Union imposed flight restrictions.

Japan announced it would ban all foreign visitors starting Tuesday, but it turned out to be too late. She confirmed her first case that day, a Namibian diplomat who recently arrived from his country.

German authorities, meanwhile, said they had an omicron infection in a man who had neither been abroad nor had contact with anyone who was.

The WHO warned on Monday that the global risk from omicron is very high. and that early evidence suggests it may be more contagious.

The growing number of cases attributed to omicron in Botswana and South Africa suggests this may be the first sign of a steep rise, Dr told the Associated Press on Tuesday. Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi, regional virologist for the World Health Organization.

There is a possibility that a serious doubling or tripling of cases would indeed be seen as we walk along or as the week progresses, Gumede-Moeletsi said.

After a period of low transmission in South Africa, new cases began to grow rapidly in mid-November. The country is currently confirming nearly 3,000 new infections a day.

The concentration of omicron cases among university students in the capital of Pretoria is a particular cause for concern because that group is very sociable and will soon be leaving for their homes at the end of the year and will mingle with friends and family.

Doctors in South Africa are reporting that patients are suffering mostly mild symptoms so far, but many of them are young adults who generally do not get as much COVID-19 as older patients.

However, many officials tried to allay fears, insisting that vaccines remain the best protection and that the world should redouble its efforts to get vaccines in every part of the globe.

The head of the European Medical Agency, Emer Cooke, insisted that the 27-nation EU was well prepared for the variant. While it is not known how effective current omicron vaccines are, Cooke said the vaccines can be adjusted within three or four months if needed.

The latest variant makes vaccination efforts even more important, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, noting as they did long ago that as long as the virus is reproducing somewhere, it could mutate.

In the face of the new variant, some took new measures aimed at mitigating the spread.

England again made face covering mandatory on public transport and in shops, banks and hairdressers. And a month before Christmas, the head of the UK Health and Safety Agency, Jenny Harries, urged people not to socialize unless they need to.

And after COVID-19 already led to a one-year postponement of the Summer Games, Olympic organizers had begun to worry about the February Winter Games in Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Omicron would certainly bring some challenges in terms of prevention and control.

World markets continued to see any medical news, whether disturbing or soothing.

Global stocks fell mostly on Tuesday as investors carefully weighed how much damage omicron could cause to the global economy.

Some analysts think a severe economic downturn, like the one that occurred last year, is likely to be avoided because many people have been vaccinated. But they also feel that a return to pre-pandemic levels of economic activity, particularly in tourism, has been dramatically delayed.

In a world already plagued by the more contagious variant of delta that filled hospitals again in many countries, and even in some highly vaccinated countries, recent developments underscored the need for the entire globe to receive vaccines.

We have vaccination rates in the United States, in Europe of 50, 60, 70%, depending on exactly who you are counting. And in Africa, it’s more like 14, 15% or less, Blinken said.

We know, we know, we know that none of us will be completely safe until everyone is safe.

Meldrum reported from Johannesburg.

