“There may be more we need to do,” Trudeau says as the omicron variant spreads

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that Canada is considering new measures to slow the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, a species that may be more contagious than previous versions of the virus.

Speaking briefly to reporters before meeting with his cabinet in Parliament Hill, Trudeau said the government is monitoring Omicron “very, very closely”.

“We know that although Canada has very strong border measures now we need vaccinations to come to Canada, we need pre-departure tests, we need arriving tests, there may be more we need to do “We will look at it very carefully,” Trudeau said.

It was not immediately clear whether Trudeau was suggesting that COVID-19 arrival tests would become the new norm for returning passengers. Under the current travel regime, incoming passengers must show evidence of a negative COVID-19 molecular test taken prior to arrival in Canada, but only a small number of passengers are randomly selected from pre-home tests.

Some provincial prime ministers, such as Ontario’s Doug Ford, have urged Ottawa to introduce point-of-arrival testing for all passengers arriving in Canada, regardless of where they come from.

As of today, Canada has removed the pre-departure molecular testing requirement for Canadian citizens and permanent residents making short trips across the Canada-US border. If a qualified traveler has left Canada for less than 72 hours, no test is required to re-enter Canada from the US. It is unclear whether this more permissive approach will continue now that omicron is in circulation.

Despite pressure from some business and tourism groups, Canada has so far maintained pre-departure molecular testing requirements for all other travelers.

Asked if more restrictions would come today, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos told reporters he could not say more until he has the opportunity to meet with his cabinet colleagues.

“We’ll talk to you about everything afterwards,” Duclos said.

A large number of mutations

The omicron variant is prominent because it has a large number of mutations, which may affect its transmissibility and the effect of COVID-19 vaccines.

In an interview with the UK-based Financial Times, Moderna CEO Stphane Bancel predicted that existing vaccines would be much less effective in treating omicron.

“There is no world, I think where [the effectiveness] is the same level … we had with [the] delta [variant]”, Said Bancel.

“I think it’s going to be a material decline. I just don’t know how much because we have to wait for the data. But all the scientists I’ve talked to … are like, ‘This is not going to be good.’

While the leader of Moderna is signaling concern about the effectiveness of vaccines against theomicron variant, BioNTech co-founder, the company that co-developed the Comirnaty vaccine with Pfizer, said today that while the new variant could lead to more infections, people are more likely to vaccinated will still be protected from serious diseases.

“Our message is, ‘Do not be afraid, the plan remains the same. Accelerate the administration of a third reinforcing blow,'” Ugur Sahin told the Wall Street Journal.

Vaccines teach the immune system, which includes antibodies and T cells, to recognize a part of a virus. Antibodies prevent people from becoming infected in the first place. AT cell is a type of white blood cell that reacts to viral infections and enhances the immune function of other cells. While omicron may avoid vaccine-induced antibodies, Sahin said no variant so far has escaped that T cell immune response.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist and researcher based at Toronto General Hospital, said Canadians should not depend on every word that comes from the CEO of a vaccine company.

“I want to hear from scientists doing current studies, what they think and what they are seeing,” Bogoch said, adding that there will be much more clarity about the vaccine’s effectiveness in the coming weeks.

ALBANIA: Will our coronavirus vaccines protect us against the new variant?

Will our coronavirus vaccines protect us against the new variant? Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch responds to contradictory statements regarding the effectiveness of current coronavirus vaccines against the omicron variant. 2:16

While acknowledging that he is simply speculating as laboratory studies continue, Bogoch said he thinks the available vaccines will still be useful in the fight against COVID-19.

“It would be extremely unusual for a variant to emerge that completely erases the protective immunity of vaccines,” he said. “It may ruin some of the effectiveness, but it would be extremely unusual for our vaccines and / or vaccine programs to be now rendered useless.”

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh called on Trudeau to take a stand on removing intellectual property rights to COVID-19 vaccines so that more countries can produce vaccines like Pfizer and Modernalocally.

“It is not enough for us to support Canadians and do our part here in Canada. We also need to help countries around the world, and especially those that have fewer means to buy vaccines,” Singh said.

The head of PHD said that protecting the profits of pharmaceutical companies could not take precedence over the goal of vaccinating everyone. Canada, he said, must push the idea urgently.

WATCH: Singh says Canada should allow vaccine patents to be made public

Singh says Canada should allow vaccine patents to be public NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says Canada needs to make vaccine patents public, or COVID-19 will continue to be a global issue. 1:04

While some Western countries have signaled that they are open to discuss IP abandonment, industry experts say these changes alone will not increase the availability of vaccines in the developing world, where supply chain disruptions and raw material shortages are also affecting the availability of vaccines.

In South Africa, where vaccine doses are relatively high, vaccine reluctance has been the main obstacle in the immunization campaign.

Singh also questioned the government’s decision to restrict travel from seven countries to South Africa, saying that while he is open to hearing better evidence, “testing and quarantine” seems to be a better approach.

Flight bans and travel restriction measures are not the most effective tools in the global fight against the pandemic, Singh said.

“It really does come down to the number one, most effective tool we have … to vaccinate people. And to do that, Canada needs to take a role in pushing for the abolition of these vaccine patents,” he said.